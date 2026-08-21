Zhang Ziyi: the new face of Clarins Precious

PARIS, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins is proud to announce Zhang Ziyi as Clarins Precious Global spokesperson. The Chinese actress, director and producer is a globally recognized icon of cinema whose singular talent has earned world-wide acclaim. As part of her new role, she will champion authentic beauty, rare innovation and the exceptional craftmanship of Clarins Precious, our premium skin care line built on decades of scientific expertise, meticulous formulation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Zhang Ziyi rose to international stardom through a distinctive combination of strength and grace, qualities that resonate with Clarins' ethos of natural beauty and inner resilience. Her devotion to physical rigor and immersive research mirrors Clarins' commitments to expertise and ongoing innovation. In a career defined by deep investment to her work, with each role approached with precision, depth and mastery, she embodies the rare attributes that make Clarins Precious unique.

With storytelling content grounded in Ms. Zhang's dedication to her craft, the Clarins Precious Zhang Ziyi campaign will demonstrate how discipline, ritual and expert care translate to skin longevity and individual radiance. An iconic partnership that honors both Clarins' skin care heritage and Zhang's artistic legacy.

Katalin Berenyi, Clarins Brand Managing Director: "We are so proud and so excited to welcome Zhang Ziyi into the Clarins Precious family. Ziyi brings so much to Precious and to Clarins: her personality, her drive for perfection, and that unique aura she has in China and all around the world. She has an incredible passion for craftsmanship, for excellence, and innovation. And what makes this moment truly special is the genuine emotional connection she has with Clarins."

Zhang Ziyi: "I have always admired Clarins' innovative spirit. Their deep commitment to excellence mirrors my own. I am delighted to join the Clarins family, and I'm truly honored to be part of the Clarins Precious story."

The campaign launch and creative assets will roll out globally in September 2026.

Please direct all media inquiries to Clarins' press office.

About Zhang Ziyi

Early training and debut During her formative years, Ms. Zhang attended the Beijing Dance Academy for six years, followed by four years at China's most prestigious drama academy, the Central Drama College.

She made her film debut in 1998 with Zhang Yimou's The Road Home which was awarded the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. She also won her first Best Actress Award in China.

Her international breakthrough Her award-winning performance in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, in the summer of 2000, spread her fame far beyond the shores of her native China.

She starred in the Hollywood movie, Memoirs of a Geisha, directed by Rob Marshall, released in 2005. From hence, she solidified her reputation as an accomplished actor, earning Best Actress nominations from SAG, BAFTA and Golden Globes, the first mainland Chinese actress to hold such honors.

Record achievements She holds a record 12 Best Actress wins for her role in The Grandmaster, an unbroken milestone in Chinese cinema. To perfectly embody her character in this Wong Kar Wai film, she committed to six‑hours of daily martial training over three years.

Leadership in film In 2005, at age 26, she was invited to join AMPAS as a Lifetime Voting Member of the Oscars, becoming the youngest Chinese actor to receive this distinction.

In 2006, at age 27, she was a member of the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival Main Competition; a Cinefondation Juror in 2009; and Un Certain Regard Juror in 2013.

She has also served on the Toronto Film Festival Platform Jury, and she was President of the Jury at the Tokyo International Film Festival. In 2024, she was on the Jury of the Venice International Film Festival.

Artistic evolution She made her directorial debut in 2021 with "Poem" in the feature film My Country, My Parents which won her critical accolades. She continues to balance an active personal life - she is the mother of two (children born in 2015 and 2020) - with creative pursuits.

In 2027, she will star in two major film releases, one of which she will also direct.

About Clarins Precious A new vision of luxury skin care - rare, powerful, and rooted in responsible beauty. Inspired by plants and driven by advanced science, this exceptional collection includes luxurious face and eye creams, a brightening serum, oil-in-serum, a treatment essence, cleanser and ultra-luxe facial tools. Its signature ingredient is Clarins' exclusive moonlight flower cryoextract – selected for its +33% activation of longevity protein FOXO* – combined with biomimetic anti-aging peptides to visibly firm, smooth, and restore radiance for a youthful glow. Crafted with 92% natural-origin ingredients and housed in a recyclable luxury jar, it delivers high-performance skin care with a commitment to sustainability and sensorial elegance.

*In vitro test on ingredient.

About Clarins A family-owned global cosmetics Group founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins has been innovating for more than 70 years to promote responsible beauty. A result of ongoing research, its plant-based products formulated and manufactured in France are sold in over 150 countries through 20,000 points of sale. With nearly 95% of its sales going to export, Clarins is one of the leading skin care brands in Europe and a major player in beauty (skin care and make-up), spa and wellness worldwide.

The Group has also developed the myBlend brand, based on the synergy of targeted skin care, nutri-cosmetics and beauty tech. The Clarins Group has over 8,000 employees across its Paris head office, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D Laboratories and three industrial sites in France.

Jonathan Zrihen, President and CEO, and two Managing Directors, Dr Olivier Courtin-Clarins and his niece Virginie Courtin, representing respectively the second and generations, jointly run this French family Group whose raison d'être is: "Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet". A commitment embodied by products made with over 80% ingredients of natural origin and driven by numerous initiatives to preserve nature and care for people.

www.groupeclarins.com

*Source: Circana LLC BeautyTrends®, Selective distribution, sales in value (€), total 5 countries (#1 in France / UK / Spain; #2 in Italy; #4 in Germany), over the period January 2024 to December 2024

For more information, please contact:

Clarins China – Derek.Hu@clarins.comClarins Japan - yumi.kawashima@clarins.comClarins Korea - hana.lee@clarins.comClarins Australia / New Zealand - ava.lenton@clarins.comClarins Taïwan - anne.liu@clarins.comClarins Hong Kong - paola.shiu@clarins.comClarins Malaysia - micky.wang@clarins.comClarins Singapore - gabrielle.yeo@clarins.comClarins USA – lucas.petry@clarins.comClarins Canada - isabelle.rochefort@clarins.comClarins UK - Shoshana.Gillis@clarins.comClarins France - Severine.Brezillon@clarins.comClarins Espana - alvaro.meijide@clarins.comClarins Italia - francesca.silva@clarins.com

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