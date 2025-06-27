Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair: One-Stop F&B Platform Returns in August

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be staged concurrently from 14 to 16 August 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs feature global foods and beverages, tea, and related products, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for F&B importers, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, department stores and e-tailers. The Food Expo PRO open exclusively to trade buyers on the first two days, and welcome public ticket-holders on 16 August. The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to both trade buyers and public ticket holders for all three days. Together with the concurrent public fairs, Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo, which will be staged at the same venue from 14 to 18 August, the five fairs are expected to gather some 2,000 exhibitors.

Food Expo PRO: Asia's key trade event for F&B

Positioned strategically at the heart of Asia, coupled with its exceptional logistics services and adept supply chain management, Hong Kong serves as a promising platform for global food importers and distributors to extend their reach into markets across Mainland China and the broader Asian region. As a renowned culinary capital of Asia, Hong Kong is also home to a thriving food services industry that captivates locals and visitors alike.

Food Expo PRO aims to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a business hub for the food industry in Mainland China, Asia, and the world. It provides a one-stop business platform that helps F&B industry players explore opportunities, build connections and foster innovation. This year, the Expo continues to present pavilions from various countries and regions. Besides pavilions from Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Poland, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam will also participate, showcasing international culinary excellence.

As a pioneer in the F&B industry, the Expo has always kept a close eye on several key trends and innovation in order to capture the evolving dynamics of the food industry. Highlighted zone "Food Science and Technology" brings alternative food and future food products to our professional buyers. Hong Kong Food Science and Technology Association will lead a group of Hong Kong companies to showcase their food-tech and packaging products and solutions. To capture the opportunities presented by the silver economy, products such as soft meals and supplements will also be featured in the zone.

Recognising the promising landscape of the Halal Market, the Expo introduced a dedicated Halal food and beverage label last year. This year, around 100 exhibitors will feature the label, bringing a diverse variety of Halal certified products ranging from snacks, condiments to seafood. To better promote the potential of halal food sector, the events will delve deeper into the halal food landscape in Hong Kong. The Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, a 5-star rating Halal Friendly Hotel by Crescent Rating, will share insights on how they create exceptional halal culinary experience for Muslim guests. Additionally, the event will partner with The Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong to present halal certificates to local restaurants.

With the evolving coffee culture and growing coffee market demand worldwide, a new Coffee zone will be launched at the fair to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a gateway to enter the booming Mainland China and ASEAN market. The zone will feature coffee bean exporters from Africa, Americas to Mainland China, as well as coffee accessories in the zone. Events such as coffee demonstrations and seminars covering the coffee value chain will also be held concurrently.

Food Expo PRO also features a variety of seminars and forums covering the latest developments and market opportunities in the food industry. The Food Tech Symposium will focus on promoting non-additive foods and establishing a "Clean Label" standard in Hong Kong. The event will also explore the progress of additive-free food development in the Greater Bay Area and invite local food manufacturer to share their practical experiences, aiming to advance the "Clean Label" initiative in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong International Tea Fair: Brewing opportunities in tea business

The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair brings together a wide variety of products including tea, tea-related products, and tea ware. The International Tea Event Space Design Competition 2025aims to promote tea culture. Participants can present their creative tea-serving space designs through the competition, and the shortlisted designs will be displayed and judged during the fair. Another fair highlight is the Hong Kong International Tea Competition. Exhibitors' teas will be judged in six categories: Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea, Chinese Black Tea, Raw Pu'er, Others. The entries will also compete for "The Best Aroma Award" and "The Best Taste Award". Visitors can enjoy free tea tasting of winning teas on 17 August.

Each day at the fair is filled with different activities and events. The 2nd Hong Kong International Tea Culture Forum and The 1st Tea Culture and Tourism Benchmark City (Enterprise) Brand Ceremony will be held on 15 August, with the purpose of creating an international platform for communication, promoting tea culture, and driving the international development of the tea industry. The National and Greater Bay Area KamCha Competition – (Hong Kong Milk Tea) Hong Kong Final will be held during the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, aiming to select the top Hong Kong-style milk tea masters, showcase the skills and unique flavours of Hong Kong-style milk tea production, and promote Hong Kong-style milk tea culture. Other events, such as the 1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth International Tea Art Competition 2025, Tea Tasting Sessions, Tea Art Performances, offer an immersive exploration of tea's rich history and latest trends.

The two fairs will continue to adopt the HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ model that integrates online and offline elements, extending face-to-face interactions from physical events to smart business platform, Click2Match, which will be open to participants from 7 to 23 August.

In addition, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions and industry associations, will be held at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre on 14 and 15 August to deliver professional traditional Chinese medicine insights into the industry.

