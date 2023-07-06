Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
comunicato stampa

Aviva Goes Live with Clearwater Analytics to Power its Investment Accounting Operations

06 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOISE, Idaho, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Aviva went live April 1, 2023 on the Clearwater platform as the comprehensive solution for its investment accounting operations and regulatory reporting.

Aviva is a leading UK provider of insurance, wealth and retirement products with franchises in Ireland and Canada serving over 18 million customers in the UK, Ireland and Canada and manages group assets of more than £350 billion. The company has a diversified business model focused on developing long-term relationships with its customers and serving them across the full range of their insurance, wealth and retirement needs.   

After conducting a thorough review of solution providers in the market, Aviva selected Clearwater for its fully automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, and accounting platform, as well as for its flexible, modern user experience. The key benefit to Aviva is a modern technology platform providing an integrated, single source of truth for its entire investment portfolio.

"Being previously reliant on multiple legacy investment reporting models, we required a consolidated and reliable investment accounting and reporting solution," said Jonny Lee, Finance & Investment Operations Director at Aviva. "Clearwater's single instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers a clear advantage for us in terms of speed, flexibility, and transparency. The consolidation of all our investment data in one view allows us to manage risk, measure performance, and meet our regulatory reporting responsibilities efficiently, accurately and timely."

"We are excited Aviva has chosen to partner with us. We have provided them with the technology to help deliver their mission and business goals going forward," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Through our unique SaaS model and multi-asset service platform, Aviva will be able to further optimize their business model, reduce costs, enable sustainable growth, and ensure compliance with increasingly complex regulatory reporting requirements. This aligns well with Aviva's strategic priorities, and we look forward to growing our relationship with them."

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Aviva

We are one of the UK's leading Insurance, Wealth & Retirement businesses and we operate in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We also have international investments in India, China and Singapore.

We help our 18.7 million customers make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong we'll be there to put it right.

We have been taking care of people for more than 325 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2022, we paid £23.2 billion in claims and benefits to our customers.

Aviva is a market leader in sustainability. We have a goal to make 10 million people more resilient to climate, financial and health shocks between 2020 and 2025. Find out more about our community goals and action at www.aviva.com/sustainability/communities.

For more details on what we do, our business and how we help our customers, visit www.aviva.com/about-us.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aviva-goes-live-with-clearwater-analytics-to-power-its-investment-accounting-operations-301870643.html

in Evidenza