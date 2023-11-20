Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

SAUDI ARABIA LAUNCHES THE HUMAN CAPABILITY INITIATIVE - A CONFERENCE TO EMPOWER HUMAN CAPABILITY

20 novembre 2023 | 17.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and the Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee, one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Realization Programs, the first edition of the Human Capability Initiative) HCI (will be held during the period 28-29 February 2024, at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh.

Under the theme of "Future Readiness", HCI will bring together over 6000 experts, decision makers, and more than 150 international keynote speakers from government, private and non-profit entities, and think tanks from over 50 countries to explore impactful dialogues, create synergies and seize opportunities for human capability development worldwide.

HCI will focus on how to strengthen the human capability development ecosystem, promote innovative policy design and creative solutions, and showcase success stories of human capability development and its impact on economic growth. This collective effort will contribute to a sustainable global agenda that pioneers solutions for human capabilities across all age groups, and sparks initiatives that proactively anticipate the challenges of tomorrow and help shape a promising future for all.

His Excellency the Minister of Education, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, Mr. Yousef Al-Benyan, said: "The conference is the first of its kind global cooperative platform to catalyze international collaboration, enrich global dialogue in human capability development, and contribute to the development of human skills and a prosperous global economy." He added: "the conference will discuss challenges facing human capabilities development in light of global changes, and the most important skills required in the future global labor market, in addition to the impact of rapid developments in the digital and economic fields on human capabilities".

Furthermore, His Excellency stated: "Topics addressed at HCI are of vital importance in driving new conversations on shaping policy, collaboration, and private-public-third sector partnerships and investment at a global level in developing human capabilities. This will contribute to building strong and flexible economies to meet future challenges".

For further details, visit HCI website:

 https://humancapabilityinitiative.org

-  HCI Website: https://humancapabilityinitiative.org

-  HCI social media:

-  About Saudi Vision 2030:

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, with a roadmap to build Saudi Arabia's prosperous and bright future through a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. The Vision was cascaded into strategic objectives to enable effective implementation through its Vision Realization Programs.

 https://www.vision2030.gov.sa

-  About the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP):

The Human Capability Development Program is one of the Vision 2030 Realization Programs with an aim to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required capabilities to compete globally by instilling values, developing basic and future skills, as well as enhancing knowledge. The program focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for future local and global markets. It also focuses on upskilling citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship culture, developing policies to ensure Saudi Arabia's competitiveness.

 https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/v2030/vrps/hcdp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281808/Human_Capability_Development.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-launches-the-human-capability-initiative--a-conference-to-empower-human-capability-301993761.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza SAUDI Arabia at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh Arabia Riad
