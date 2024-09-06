IMOU Reshapes the Future of Home Security at IFA 2024

Visit IMOU at booth H1.2-116 and experience the future of home security and AI powered smart home applications

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMOU, a leading smart IoT solution provider, is showcasing its latest AI-powered home security technologies and products at IFA 2024 in Berlin. With its strength in video-audio technology and self-developed AI algorithms, IMOU has shown strong competitive ability and rapid market growth in over 100 countries, especially in Europe. At IMOU's booth, visitors can explore advanced AI technology across four key security scenarios: home, SMBs, caregiving, and outdoor solutions for areas without power or network coverage.

“We’re delighted to return once again to IFA to reveal our innovative smart home solutions to the world, underlining our commitment to technological leadership and our growing presence in the European Market,” commented the CEO of IMOU, Mr. Xie Yun. “Join us in Berlin for an immersive journey through the future of home security, and the next generation of AI powered smart living.”

Next-generation security technologies

IMOU proudly unveils the AOV PT at IFA 2024, winner of the prestigious Energy-Saving Technology Innovation Award. AOV PT manages to deliver continuous recording while running on battery power, making it a breakthrough in energy efficiency. With this technology, battery-powered ‘always-on’ video (AOV) recording can last for more than 15 days, and can be paired with a solar panel for practically “limitless” power delivery.

Batteries often have charging difficulties in low temperatures; this can negatively impact product functionality in cold areas. To address this, IMOU AOV PT 5MP features -10°C Low-Temperature Charging Technology, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh weather conditions. With advanced AI recognition, these cameras provide accurate detection while maintaining low power consumption, demonstrating IMOU's commitment to efficient, precise security solutions.

IMOU invites visitors to experience its cutting-edge home security solutions at IFA 2024, showcasing advanced devices that enhance safety and comfort in every corner of your property. IMOU presents its Cruiser Dual 2 Pro camera which features Aurora™ Low-Light Imaging technology to provide clearer night vision. Meeting the need for absolute security in low-light conditions, this technology gives users peace of mind, especially when at home alone.

IMOU will also showcase its battery camera series, including the Cell 3C series, Cell Go, and Cell PT, wireless security solutions with an emphasis on easy installation and maintenance. For remote areas with poor network connectivity such as farms, forests or vacation houses, the Cell PT 4G camera offers a simple battery-powered setup, excellent energy efficiency, and support for 4G SIM cards for reliable connectivity. These battery cameras are also compatible with solar panels for 24/7 protection, ensuring continuous, worry-free security.

Experience the future of intelligent security with IMOU AI technology

IMOU Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual, the latest dual lens cameras from IMOU, support IMOU SENSE, a self-developed algorithm matrix from IMOU. Combining intelligent algorithms, navigation algorithms and perceptron algorithms, IMOU SENSE enlarges the detection target scale, while increasing detection speed and accuracy. This meets the needs of households looking to detect intruders, monitor pets, and other scenarios including surveillance in retail environments.

Visitors will experience device-side algorithms that use simple physical gestures to activate and deactivate privacy masking, an algorithm that blurs all human-shaped targets in recorded video footage. To ensure users’ privacy, algorithms are implemented on the device and not uploaded to the cloud.

Cloud-based algorithms will also be showcased, giving visitors the chance to experience real-time target tracking and detection based on the instructions they input to the algorithm. In this scenario videos are streamed live with no data storage, with algorithmic functions implemented via in-site servers to ensure privacy protection.

Join IMOU at IFA 2024, booth H1.2-116, and see how IMOU is committed to making advanced security and smart home systems accessible to all.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users and their families through advanced technology and smart products. IMOU's 4 major product systems - Security, Robots, Lights, and Link - leverage AI and cloud technology to provide diversified solutions tailored to different usage scenarios. Official website: http://imoulife.com

