circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

27 gennaio 2026 | 18.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

27 January 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON)  appointed Kepler Cheuvreux as its liquidity agent in connection with THEON shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to a liquidity agreement dated 21 January 2026 ("Liquidity Agreement"), the liquidity account in connection with this program comprises €1 million in cash and 33,000 shares.

The Liquidity Agreement will be implemented from 26 January 2026 for an initial period of one year and shall be renewed automatically thereafter for successive terms of twelve (12) months.

The execution of the Liquidity Agreement may be terminated: at any time and without notice by THEON; at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux with 60 days’ notice; or subject to customary conditions.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

        

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Theon International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering #NightVision #ThermalImaging #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry #THEONInternational NightVision DefenseIndustry
Vedi anche
Mercosur, Paganini (ICE Bruxelles): "Da farmaceutica ad automotive e IGP, tutte le opportunità per l'Italia" - Video
News to go
Migranti, nel 2025 almeno 1.314 sono morti nel Mediterraneo centrale
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, ecco perché si celebra il 27 gennaio
Milano, 28enne ucciso in operazione antidroga: il videoselfie della nostra inviata
Sabrina Impacciatore: "I set americani? Se non funzioni ti mandano a casa" - Video
News to go
Polizze catastrofali, i danni del ciclone Harry riaccendono il dibattito
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza