Kailas FUGA ATHLETE Team’s Cristian MINOGGIO wins CCC® in Chamonix Trail Victory

Cristian MINOGGIO wins CCC®

CHAMONIX, France, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA ATHLETE Team’s Cristian MINOGGIO from Italy stormed to victory at the 2026 CCC® trail race in Chamonix winning the 107.8km /6,200m course in just 10:21:48. His incredible performance, was followed by teammate Miguel ARSENIO from Portugal who came second in 10:27:25. Following the opening of its new retail store in Chamonix and debut of the new Kailas FUGA EX PRO G, these wins cap an important week for Kailas FUGA in Europe showcasing its products, athletes and retail offering.

The CCC® (Courmayeur – Champex – Chamonix) trail race traverses tough terrain of the Italian and Swiss Alps before finishing in France. For his win, MINOGGIO wore the popular FUGA EX PRO, while ARSENIO chose the newly launched FUGA EX PRO G (gaiter) version both of which are among the latest products in the new FUGA store.

With over 80 athletes from Kailas FUGA Team and FUGA Mountain Club competing, there were strong performances across the UTMB®, CCC®, ETC®, and TDS® races. Kailas FUGA ATHLETE Team’s Joaquin LOPEZ from Ecuador came fifth in UTMB® (174km/10,000m) in 19:06:48,.and Jean-Philippe TSCHUMI came tenth 19:58:24. Dó Trong NHON created a new Vietnamese record completing the course in 27:49:45. Ha HAU THI, also from Vietnam took seventh place in OCC® (60km / 3,500m) in 06:34:18 continuing her impressive track-record.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN said “I would like to congratulate every athlete who pushed beyond their limits. This year the races were exceptionally demanding. Seeing so many athletes achieve significant performance improvements also reflects how trail-running continues to evolve and mature. We are honored to support some of the world’s top athletes such as MINOGGIO and ARSENIO with reliable, high-performance products. As a brand, their achievements continue to inspire us to break our own limits, make breakthroughs and drive the sport forward.”

The new Chamonix FUGA retail store offers the latest products, and opened with a trail run to highlight its community focus plus a film showcase of Kailas FUGA’s 300+ races that it sponsors and organizes.

MINOGGIO and ARSENIO are two of the 60 Kailas FUGA ATHLETE Team’s professional trail athletes selected from over 19 countries. FUGA Mountain Club is a competitive, fast-growing community of 500+ high-level runners, and the world’s largest sponsored trail-running club.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f41336a-9caf-4907-a04a-f2669bb641cf

Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

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