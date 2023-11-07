Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou: cheering up the power of technological innovation

07 novembre 2023 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, a city in east China'sFujian Province, is not only an innovation-driven manufacturing city, but also a creative hub that witnesses cutting-edge technologies continuously empower the high-quality development of the private economy.

Sanan Sino-Science Photobiotech Co., Ltd. (SANANBIO) in Anxi County, Fujian Province, is a factory where the entire production process is totally unmanned, with robots automatically carrying out sowing, cultivation, harvesting and other operations. 

The 2022 Report on the Work of the Quanzhou Municipal Government shows that in the past five years, more than half of the city's enterprises above designated size have participated in digital transformation. In total, more than 100 digital workshops and nearly 1,000 digital production lines are built, and over 10,000 industrial robots are deployed.

Nowadays, Quanzhou traditional manufacturers in textiles, shoes and clothing, building materials and home furnishings, and machinery and equipment have found new economic growth points. Dozens of sensors are installed in the Bama Tea Garden to monitor air pressure, total light radiation, tea tree growth, in real time.

In recent years, Quanzhou has embraced a total of 19 research institutes to form a "professional team" for industrial innovation, truly laying out the innovation chain around the industrial chain. These institutes have undertaken more than 700 scientific research projects, served over 10,000 companies, solved 1,427 technical problems, and collaborated on 1,033 R&D and achievement transformation projects.

Progress in traditional industries goes neck and neck with what's achieved in emerging sectors, as Quanzhou is accelerating the layout on new materials, integrated circuits, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

In 2016, Jinjiang County planned to build an integrated circuit industrial park with an area of 25,000 mu (about 1,666.67 hectares). In the past 7 years, more than 50 industrial chain projects including Wintech Nano have been implemented, with the total investment exceeding 100 billion yuan and the output value exceeding 10 billion yuan.

The private enterprises contribute more than 70 percent of technological innovation in China, but this proportion exceeds 90 percent in Quanzhou.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336980.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268854/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-quanzhou-cheering-up-the-power-of-technological-innovation-301979752.html

