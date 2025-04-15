circle x black
Martedì 15 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 13:07
Comunicato stampa

NEWS: Italy Comes Out on Top with Six Bars Newly-Recognised by The Pinnacle Guide

15 aprile 2025 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the global 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world’s best cocktail bars - has added six Italian bars to its revered global list.

This impressive tally marks Italy’s debut into The Pinnacle Guide - and with more bars recognised in this announcement than any other European country - strengthens Italy’s position as the home of cocktail mixology.

The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.

The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including their staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts. PINs are held for two years when bars can reapply to retain or raise their current PINNED status.

Globally, 31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.

NEWLY-PINNED BARS

2 PIN Bars Bar 1802, Paris, FranceKaito del Valle, Mexico City, MexicoKioku Bar at The OWO, London, UKLittle Red Door, Paris, FranceThe Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, GreeceThe Cambridge Public House, Paris, France

1 PIN Bars Aster Bar, Sydney, AustraliaBaba Au Rum, Athens, GreeceBackDoor43, Milan, ItalyCandelaria, Paris, FranceCat Bite Club, SingaporeCERESIO 7, Milan, ItalyCinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, ItalyCopper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USADr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, SwitzerlandDry Milano, Milan, ItalyEqual Parts, London, UKHanky Panky, Mexico City, MexicoLe Mary Celeste, Paris, FranceManhattan, SingaporeMoebius, Milan, ItalySentaku Izakaya, Bologna, ItalyService Bar, Washington DC, USASexy Fish, Miami, USAShinji’s, New York, USA The Bar Below, London, UKThe Diplomat, Hong KongThe K Bar, London, UKThe Milk Thistle, Bristol, UKThyme Bar, New York, USATiger Bar, Nashville, USA

There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since  The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE .

IMAGE LIBRARY for the latest PINNED bars.

Media ContactRachel Harrison Communicationshello@thepinnacleguide.com

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale GlobeNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
bars bartender best bars cocktail bars Milan Pagani Bologna mixologist mixology hospitality tourism luxury city guide travel cocktails
