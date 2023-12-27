Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:12 D'Atri: "Rappresentante comune tutela e portavoce interessi azionisti risparmio"

14:10 Giulia Mazzoni al Maggio Fiorentino, la sua 'Anima' crossover tra pop e tradizione

14:04 Dengue, allerta in Argentina: 2023 anno record e ora nuovo rialzo casi

13:52 Gallarate, foto e palpeggiamenti alle pazienti: denunciato radiologo

13:25 Natale, sì agli avanzi "ma occhio a come si riscaldano": i consigli del nutrizionista

12:35 Imperia, morta l'88enne che aveva ricevuto bolletta dell'acqua da 15mila euro

12:30 Da Rc auto a telefonia, ecco i rincari 2024: rischio stangata per le famiglie

12:07 Florida, lite per regali Natale finisce in tragedia: 14enne spara e uccide sorella

11:52 Stacca a morsi un orecchio durante una lite, 59enne arrestato ad Andria

11:36 Caldo anomalo e clima: finisce il 2023, anno più bollente del pianeta

11:30 Moby, preso in consegna secondo traghetto nuova generazione Moby Legacy

11:24 Ratzinger, l’ex segretario padre Georg in Italia a un anno dalla morte

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China, Vietnam eye closer people-to-people bonds

09 dicembre 2023 | 09.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the 15th Vietnam-China International Trade and Tourism Fair, an antiphonal singing exchange activity was held on Beilun River, the border river between China and Vietnam, on November 30.

Chinese and Vietnamese singers performed songs praising the close friendship between the people of the two countries.

As socialist countries and friendly neighbors, China and Vietnam have witnessed over seven decades of diplomatic ties with close bonds between the two peoples.

Long-standing friendship

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo told China Media Group that there are many favorable conditions for people-to-people exchanges between China and Vietnam.

With similar historical and cultural heritages, Vietnamese people are very familiar with Chinese history and Confucianism, and contemporary Chinese films as well as TV series are very popular among Vietnamese, he said.

To boost mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, China and Vietnam have emphasized the importance of work on educational cooperation.

Zheng Dawei, education counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, said over 50 higher education institutions in Vietnam offer Chinese language departments or majors, with 15,000 students studying Chinese at the higher education level.

According to a joint statement on deepening China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership issued last year, China announced that in the next five years, it will offer Vietnam over 1,000 Chinese Government Scholarships and more than 1,000 International Chinese Language Teachers Scholarships, helping Vietnam train high-level talents and Chinese language teachers.

From 2021 to 2022, over 27,000 Vietnamese students studied in China, with more than 1,700 of them receiving Chinese Government Scholarships, said Ambassador Xiong.

Xiong said the foundation of public opinion between both sides needs to be further strengthened. The two sides should place greater importance on strengthening the China-Vietnam friendship, he noted.

More people-to-people exchanges expected

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong was the first foreign leader invited for a visit to China.

At the invitation of Trong and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from December 12 to 13.

The leaders will discuss upgrading China-Vietnam relations and focus on six major areas – politics, security, practical cooperation, public support, multilateral affairs and maritime issues – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

During a meeting with Thuong in October, who was in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi said the two countries should continue to forge closer bonds between the two peoples, especially among the younger generation, so as to pass on the traditional friendship from generation to generation.

The Vietnamese are also expecting closer bond between the two peoples. Le Nguyet Quynh, second prize winner of the 16th Chinese Bridge — Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students, said she has been studying Chinese for six years, and is looking forward to President Xi's upcoming visit.

"I hope that after this visit, there will be more opportunities for the youth of the two countries to communicate with each other and enhance our bond," said Le.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-09/China-Vietnam-eye-closer-people-to-people-bonds-1po749WWKgU/index.html

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-china-vietnam-eye-closer-people-to-people-bonds-302010659.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA chinare International Trade framework of the 15th Vietnam Vietnam Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, riprende oggi la maratona del governo
News to go
Uccisione generale Pasdaran, Iran scrive all'Onu
Sanità, 1 over 65 su 4 ha rinunciato a visite ed esami
News to go
Gaza, Netanyahu: "Hamas va eliminata"
News to go
Redditi, Matteo Renzi è il senatore più ricco
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Panettone contro Pandoro, chi vince la sfida nel 2023
News to go
Bocce, niente Olimpiadi nonostante i molti iscritti
News to go
26 dicembre, Santo Stefano: ecco cosa si festeggia
News to go
Natale 2023, 7,5 milioni di italiani non hanno fatto regali
News to go
Natale e dolci, le tradizioni da Nord a Sud
News to go
Natale, sprechi a tavola non si fermano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza