Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
NARXOZ UNIVERSITY CONTINUES STRONG PERFORMANCE WITH INCLUSION IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

29 giugno 2023 | 15.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Narxoz University included in prestigious QS World University Rankings for the first time

- Placed at #1201-1400, Narxoz scored highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty

- Follows further recent recognition from QS Stars and the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University, a leading private university in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the QS World University Rankings.

 

 

Placed at #1201-1400, this is the first time that Narxoz University has been included in the prestigious rankings, which cover almost 1,500 institutions from around the world. The rankings are based on a range of factors, with Narxoz scoring highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty.

This recognition builds on Narxoz's recent successes, when earlier this month the university became the 111th university to receive 4 stars out of 5 ("Very Good") from QS Stars, based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment.

In June, Narxoz was also ranked in British publication Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2023 at 601-800 for the quality of its education. The ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries, which are evaluated on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This performance reflects the international opportunities the university offers through its partnerships with renowned institutions including Penn State University, Mykolas Romeris University, and Coventry University. Narxoz University is a non-profit organization, supported by its sole shareholder Bulat Utemuratov, with all proceeds reinvested into the university.

Miras Daulenov, the President of Narxoz University, commented: "Inclusion by QS reaffirms that Narxoz is on the path towards academic excellence. We are focused on delivering quality education to the highest international standards, providing the best facilities for study and opportunities for student advancement. This result is evidence of our rapid progress."

Sergei Khristoliubov, QS Regional Director, said: "Congratulations to the management, faculty and students of Narxoz University on their entry in the ranking of the best universities in the world - QS World University Rankings. This is a significant milestone in Narxoz's history and a result of the hard work of its amazing team. We wish you every success in your ambitions plans and educational projects."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144211/Narxoz_University.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-university-continues-strong-performance-with-inclusion-in-qs-world-university-rankings-301866986.html

in Evidenza