October 7th Dominates SWC 2023 Top Ten Global Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents

Hamas, Iran, Qatar, UN, ICRC, Elite Universities, CAIR, Telegram, Among Top Ten

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) is releasing its annual Top Ten Global Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents. This year's list is dominated by the horrific Hamas pogrom of October 7th, by Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered 1,200 Israelis - men, women, and children - including infants. Since then, the tsunami of anti-Semitic hate has surged to an all-time high across Europe and North America.

Topping the list this year is the murderous, genocide-seeking terrorist organization Hamas, who on October 7th, perpetrated the worst atrocity against the Jewish people in one day, since the Nazi Holocaust.

"There is nothing new about Hamas' genocidal hate. It is embedded in their founding doctrine and reflected in their unparalleled barbarity. While Nazis tried to hide evidence of their crimes, Hamas live-streamed them. What is shocking is the refusal of world humanitarian leaders to call out Hamas' evil crimes against humanity. It's unforgivable that presidents of US elite universities abandoned their moral compasses and left Jewish students bereft of protection. This year's list is a call for bipartisan action to halt the hatred that threatens every Jew," stated Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action.

The 2023 Top Ten list also includes: UN Secretary General António Guterres; UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese; International Red Cross; Telegram; CAIR; Human Rights Watch, 'River to Sea Palestine Will be Free' protesters around the world, and elite US Universities.

Read and share the full report here: www.wiesenthal.com/TopTenAntiSemitic2023

Report available in Spanish: www.wiesenthal.com/TopTenAntiSemitic2023-Spanish

For further information, please email Michele Alkin, Director of Global Communications at malkin@wiesenthal.com or Shawn Rodgers at srodgers@wiesenthal.com, join the Center on Facebook, or follow @simonwiesenthal for news updates sent directly to your Twitter feed. Media may also contact James Lambert, Vice President of Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is an international Jewish human rights organization. It holds consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the OAS, and the Latin American Parliament (PARLATINO).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/october-7th-dominates-swc-2023-top-ten-global-worst-anti-semitic-incidents-302022486.html