circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

€5,990 Smart EV Redefines Joyful Mobility

23 agosto 2025 | 17.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese innovation brand ASTRAUX is set to host its Global Launch Event on September 4, 2025, in Berlin, unveiling three groundbreaking products at IFA 2025:

ASTRAUX Micro Smart EVAL series: ASTRAUX's new micro electric vehicle is designed to meet the demands of urban mobility and appeal to all generations. Certified under the EU's L6e/L7e categories, it can be legally driven from the age of 14 in certain European countries—bringing new freedom and fun to city transport.

Visually, the vehicle stands out with a highly original design concept: oversized circular headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° viewing layout that blends bold personality with enhanced safety. Inside, it offers in-car karaoke and ambient lighting, while externally it is equipped with a drone—transforming it from a simple car into a mobile entertainment hub.

At the launch event, ASTRAUX will also unveil two additional innovations: the AI-powered companion robot Aimon and the AI sunglasses, marking the brand's latest step in lifestyle-driven smart technology.

Designed for all generation, ASTRAUX brings a new philosophy of "Joy for All", merging style, technology, and affordability. This cross-category launch marks a bold step into smart mobility, emotional companionship, and wearable AI experiences.

Limited-Time Offer — Starting today until September 6, 24:00 CET, reserve any product for just €9.9 with a full refund available until November 10:

ASTRAUX AL7 Early Bird price: €7,990 (Reg. €8,990)

ASTRAUX AL6 Early Bird price: €5,990 (Reg. €6,990)

ASTRAUX's vision is to make innovative design accessible, giving consumers smarter, more playful, and more affordable technology. As the brand puts it: "Style it. Live it. Show it."

The countdown has begun. Join us at IFA Berlin and witness a new era of smart living.

Website: https://astra-ux.com/zhPre-order Link: https://astra-ux.com/products/electric-mini-carMedia Contact: press.astraux@maktoumtech.com Social Media:

Instagram: @Astraux.globalTikTok: @astrauxglobalFacebook: @Astraux.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756140/image_5053227_20150071.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5-990-smart-ev-redefines-joyful-mobility-302537117.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57099 en US Auto_E_Motori ICT Ambiente Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Stanze in affitto, Milano è la città più cara: mappa e prezzi
Mantova, paura in centro: minaccia passanti con coltello. Arrestato con il taser - Video
Sgombero Leoncavallo, manifestazione a Milano il 6 settembre: videonews dal nostro inviato
Presidente 'Mamme Leoncavallo': "Oggi lo sgombero, speriamo non sia la fine" - Video
Piove dentro al Frecciabianca Torino-Roma, corridoio allagato e sedili zuppi - Video
Baudo, Al Bano si commuove: "Tornare qui è una grande emozione" - Video
Baudo, La Russa: "Ho conosciuto Pippo quando avevo nove anni, dissero 'farà strada'" - Video
Baudo, Mazzi: "Pippo ci parlava sempre di Militello, era un grande uomo di cultura" - Video
News to go
Maltempo a Milano, in due ore quasi 50 mm di pioggia
News to go
Spiagge libere, Legambiente: "Italia ultima in Europa"
Pippo Baudo, aperta la camera ardente a Militello: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Baudo, il sindaco di Militello: "Non era solo un presentatore ma un innovatore" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza