circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Aduna partners with SoftBank Corp. to expand network API access in Japan

17 giugno 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway.

The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.

By combining SoftBank's advanced infrastructure and digital expertise with Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and beyond.

About SoftBank Corp.Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/

About AdunaAduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com

Media Contact: 

Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.comTel: +46 10 719 69 92 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710974/Aduna_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-partners-with-softbank-corp-to-expand-network-api-access-in-japan-302481801.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10482 en US Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
G7, Trump: "Putin parla solo con me, qui lo hanno cacciato" - Video
G7 al via, Meloni e le battute con Trump e Macron - Video
Israele, attacco alla tv dell'Iran: esplosione in studio e fuga - Video
Napoli, la pizza 'Cent'anni': salute, gusto e buon auspicio - Video
Al via a Napoli gli Stati generali della prevenzione
News to go
Estate, emergenza medici negli ospedali
New to go
Intelligenza artificiale, solo uno studente su 10 non l'ha mai usata
G7 in Canada, le videonews dal nostro inviato
Madre e figlia trovate morte a Villa Pamphili, il video dell'arresto in Grecia di Rexal Ford
Israele, missili Iran colpiscono Tel Aviv: il video dell'esplosione
Pioggia di missili dall'Iran, la raffica squarcia la notte in Israele - Video
Israele colpisce Teheran, capitale dell'Iran in fiamme - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza