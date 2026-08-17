AI Inspired Life: Step Inside TCL's Inspiration Habitat at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No.1 Mini LED and ultra-large[1] TV brand, invites visitors to step inside its Inspiration Habitat at IFA 2026. Themed "AI Inspired Life", the immersive exhibition space in Hall 21A at Messe Berlin brings together the latest innovations from across TCL Industries in entertainment, connected living and home technology – offering a first look at how AI can inspire the way people watch, live and connect at home and beyond.

[1]Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above

Spanning screen sizes from small to large, the Inspiration Habitat will present TCL's full visual ecosystem – anchored by its flagship SQD-Mini LED displays, NXTPAPER mobile devices and the latest RayNeo smart glasses. Together, they reflect the increasingly fluid ways audiences consume cinema, streaming and gaming across screens. A dedicated panel about flagship display technology, part of the TCL IFA 2026 Innovation Discovery on 3rd September, will take the conversation further, exploring how evolving viewing habits, content creation and display innovation are defining the future of visual experiences.

Beyond the screen, new air conditioners and washing machines extend AI further into the home, bringing greater intelligence and efficiency to everyday routines.

Making its global debut at IFA 2026, the upgraded TCL NXTHOME™ brings "Seasonal Resonance" to life through an immersive journey across the entire home inspired by the changing seasons. Rooted in TCL's Inspire Nature Aesthetics, evolving colors, moods and bespoke signature patterns flow across smart displays, home appliances, interiors and furnishings, creating more natural expressions of technology that merge seamlessly into everyday life.

The exhibition will also highlight TCL's long-standing commitment to global sport, connecting people through a shared passion for sport. With the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 taking place in Berlin during IFA week, visitors can look forward to a vibrant celebration of the game at the TCL booth – including a dedicated fan zone and interactive basketball experiences at the Inspiration Habitat.

TCL at IFA 2026 Event Details:

TCL IFA 2026 Innovation Discovery

Date & Time: 14:00 CEST, September 3, 2026 (Check-in at 13:30)Location: Hall 21A, Messe Berlin, Germany

TCL IFA 2026 Booth

Date: September 4–8, 2026Location: Hall 21A, Messe Berlin, Germany

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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