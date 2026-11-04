circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Ampace Showcases at EICMA Milan, Redefining the Global Two-Wheeler Lithium Battery Landscape Through Reliability

Segui Adnkronos su Google
04 novembre 2026 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

— From Extreme Off-Road to Scaled Battery Swapping, Full-Scenario Solutions Demonstrate China's Global Technology Strength

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a leading global provider of high-quality lithium battery solutions, is showcasing at EICMA Milan with a full-scenario portfolio for Europe and the global two-wheeler market, covering extreme off-road riding and large-scale overseas battery swapping. As two-wheeler electrification shifts from spec competition to reliability competition, Ampace's answer is not parameter stacking but extreme-condition validation and scaled commercial data proving Chinese lithium solutions' deployment capability.

Off-Road E-Motorcycle "Impossible Triangle": Lightweight, Power and Fast Charging

Off-road e-motorcycles face heavy batteries, insufficient power and slow charging. Ampace transfers drone lithium-battery technology to two-wheelers and showcases JP50 and EP65 21700 cylindrical off-road cells plus custom high-energy-density pouch solutions. 9-series ultra-high-nickel cathodes with silicon-carbon anodes deliver strong performance while maintaining cycle life. Ampace's tabless design cuts internal resistance by 80% and delivers superior thermal performance under high-current discharge. Power output remains consistent whether climbing gradients, cruising at high speed, or swinging between hot and cold temperatures, with no noticeable power fade. JP50 supports 3C+ fast charging. Both cells match European e-bike needs: long-distance capacity, fast charging, commuting and leisure. An off-road model with Ampace's 7460 battery pack operated normally after 24-hour submersion in 3-meter-deep water.

Global Battery Swapping: Durability Proven in Complex Environments

Unlike most players still in pilots, Ampace's swapping network has scaled commercially in China, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa. Batteries are customized for local climate, roads and operating intensity, supporting high-frequency riders in Africa's heat and dust and Latin America's bumpy roads. In Africa, batteries have run commercially for 2.5 years, completing 17 million swaps, with each pack averaging over 1,000 cycles under heavy, high-frequency use. Rider swapping has become a common street sight, scaling overseas.

From extreme off-road breakthroughs to scaled commercial use under complex global conditions, Ampace takes reliability as its foundation to support two-wheeler electrification.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-showcases-at-eicma-milan-redefining-the-global-two-wheeler-lithium-battery-landscape-through-reliability-302929044.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Giacomo Poretti partecipa alla Maratona di New York a 70 anni, arriva al traguardo mano nella mano con la moglie - Video
Ryanair, nuove regole per il check in dal 10 novembre - Video
Al via a Londra il WTM, l'Italia presente con uno dei padiglioni più grandi e visitati - Video
All's Fair, Sarah Paulson e Niecy Nash-Betts: "Il prezzo del successo è più alto per le donne" - Video
Alluvione sull'isola di Rodi, auto e cassonetti trascinati via dall'acqua - Video
Spettacolo a Venezia, il delfino 'Nane' nuota accanto a un vaporetto - Video
Colorado, il fiume trascina una casa che si schianta contro un ponte - Video
Decreto bollette, Pichetto: "Al lavoro su criteri per riduzione prezzo energia" - Video
News to go
Congedo parentale, si allungano mesi con stipendio all'80%
Ucraina, bombe russe su una scuola usata per distribuire aiuti umanitari - Video
Ventunenne accoltella la madre nel bresciano, l'arrivo della Scientifica nella loro casa - Video
News to go
Attacchi hacker a supermercati in Italia, cosa sta succedendo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza