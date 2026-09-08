Aokah Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Alpa Inamdar

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aokah, an AI-powered transformation and execution intelligence company helping enterprises build, transform and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced the appointment of Alpa Inamdar to its Advisory Board.

Alpa brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across financial services, technology, risk and enterprise operations. Her career spans M&A and post-merger integration, IPOs, divestitures, operating-model transformation, technology modernization and revenue growth, with senior leadership roles at AIG, BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs.

She has led complex enterprise initiatives across finance, investments, insurance, technology and global operations, helping organizations integrate, transform, scale and unlock growth. Her experience navigating both strategic transactions and large-scale transformation gives her a distinctive perspective on how companies can translate business strategy into execution and measurable outcomes.

Alpa brings particular expertise at the intersection of business strategy, technology, AI/ML and operating-model transformation. She currently advises organizations including Graphite GTC and Black Kite, providing strategic perspectives on transformation, operational resilience and AI-led growth.

"Alpa brings a rare combination of strategic vision, transformation expertise and deep financial services experience," said Atul Vashistha, Chairman and CEO of Aokah. "As enterprises rethink how work is organized and delivered, her perspective on AI, global talent and operating-model transformation will be invaluable as we scale Aokah and advance our vision to Globalize Work with Confidence™."

"Alpa's transformation leadership and deep understanding of enterprise operations will bring significant value to the Advisory Board," said Steve Rudderham, Chair of the Aokah Advisory Board. "Her experience will strengthen our ability to help enterprises navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, global talent and GCC transformation."

"I am delighted to join Aokah's Advisory Board," said Alpa Inamdar. "Enterprises have an unprecedented opportunity to rethink how they organize, execute and scale work globally. The convergence of AI, global talent and new operating models is creating a significant opportunity for GCCs and enterprise transformation. I look forward to working with Atul, the leadership team and fellow advisors as Aokah continues to grow."

Beyond her executive leadership, Alpa is a strong advocate for advancing women in leadership. She is the President and creator of Women Helping Women, a mentorship program supporting women in financial services, and is a member of the Forbes Finance Council.

Alpa joins Aokah's Advisory Board alongside senior leaders from Ecolab, Rolls-Royce, Brompton Bicycle, Carrier and the Business Board Network, adding further depth across global business services, enterprise transformation and AI-enabled operating models.

Together, the Advisory Board provides strategic guidance as Aokah advances its Globalize Work with Confidence™ vision and helps enterprises build, transform and scale high-performing, AI-enabled Global Capability Centers.

About Aokah

Aokah helps enterprises Globalize Work with Confidence™, transforming how Global Capability Centers are designed, built, run and optimized. Powered by AI driven decision intelligence, trusted data and expert led guidance, Aokah enables faster, better informed decisions across the entire GCC lifecycle: strategy, location, talent, operations, governance and optimization. The result is reduced risk, accelerated outcomes and high performing GCCs that deliver sustained enterprise value.

To know more: www.aokah.com

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