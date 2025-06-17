circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Arkay Beverages Launches Investment Round to Accelerate Global Expansion in the Zero-Proof Spirits Market

17 giugno 2025 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkay Beverages, the global pioneer in alcohol-free spirits, is officially opening its latest investment round, seeking to raise $150 million USD at a $1.5 billion valuation. This funding will accelerate Arkay's mission to dominate the booming zero-proof beverage market worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay was the first company to develop and commercialize a true alcohol-free whisky alternative. Since then, the company has revolutionized the non-alcoholic space with a complete range of zero-proof spirits and ready-to-drink mocktails. Arkay sold over 10 million bottles in 2024 and is now present in more than 35 countries.

In a major potential development, one of Japan's largest spirits companies is currently in advanced discussions to acquire a 10% equity stake in Arkay for $150 million, validating Arkay's leadership in the global alcohol-free revolution. This partnership would provide significant strategic access to the Asian market and reinforce Arkay's positioning at the top of the category.

Arkay is currently inviting accredited investors to participate in this growth opportunity through the purchase of Class B shares as part of a private placement. A detailed Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) is being finalized and will be made available shortly to qualified investors only.

"Arkay is not just a beverage brand — it's a movement," said Grattagliano. "We are redefining what it means to enjoy a drink. Our goal is to offer the world a healthier, safer, and smarter way to socialize without compromising on taste or style."

The capital raised will fund:

The timing of this raise aligns with strong consumer trends. The non-alcoholic spirits category is expected to surpass $240 billion by 2035, fueled by rising health consciousness, younger generations turning away from alcohol, and global regulatory shifts.

Arkay's unique patented formula, combined with its cost-efficient production model and first-mover advantage, positions it as the category leader in zero-proof innovation.

For Accredited Investors Only:To request access to the PPM or express interest in purchasing Class B shares, please contact:Reynald Vito GrattaglianoFounder & Chairmaninvest@arkaybeverages.com www.arkaybeverages.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711701/Arkay_Beverages_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711702/ARKAY_GROUP.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arkay-beverages-launches-investment-round-to-accelerate-global-expansion-in-the-zero-proof-spirits-market-302483431.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10999 en US Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Alimentazione AltroAltro Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
G7, Trump: "Putin parla solo con me, qui lo hanno cacciato" - Video
G7 al via, Meloni e le battute con Trump e Macron - Video
Israele, attacco alla tv dell'Iran: esplosione in studio e fuga - Video
Napoli, la pizza 'Cent'anni': salute, gusto e buon auspicio - Video
Al via a Napoli gli Stati generali della prevenzione
News to go
Estate, emergenza medici negli ospedali
New to go
Intelligenza artificiale, solo uno studente su 10 non l'ha mai usata
G7 in Canada, le videonews dal nostro inviato
Madre e figlia trovate morte a Villa Pamphili, il video dell'arresto in Grecia di Rexal Ford
Israele, missili Iran colpiscono Tel Aviv: il video dell'esplosione
Pioggia di missili dall'Iran, la raffica squarcia la notte in Israele - Video
Israele colpisce Teheran, capitale dell'Iran in fiamme - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza