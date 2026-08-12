BASF Agricultural Solutions invests in new Climate Center at its headquarters to strengthen research capabilities

LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Agricultural Solutions is investing a low double-digit million-euro amount in a new Climate Center at its headquarters in Limburgerhof, Germany. The purpose-built facility will strengthen the company's research and regulatory capabilities and support the generation of scientific data required for the registration of crop protection products worldwide.

Construction of the Climate Center has already started and is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2027. Once operational, the facility will house state-of-the-art climate chambers designed to provide precisely controlled environmental conditions for scientific studies. The investment responds to increasing regulatory requirements and rising demand for high-quality, Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-compliant ecotoxicology studies.

"The new Climate Center is much more than a research facility. It is a strategic investment that supports our ambition to combine world-class research with enhanced regulatory capabilities," said Melanie Bausen-Wiens, Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions in charge of Technology. "This will enable us to bring innovative solutions to the farmers more efficiently, responsibly and in line with evolving regulatory requirements."

The new Climate Center will provide highly controlled conditions for ecotoxicology studies. By precisely regulating factors such as temperature, humidity and light, the facility will enable reproducible and scientifically robust studies while enhancing planning reliability, data quality and capacity for a growing volume of studies.

Some of the climate chambers will be dedicated to insecticide research activities. Controlled environmental conditions are essential for producing insect populations used in early-stage screening and discovery programs, helping to advance future crop protection innovations.

The investment underscores BASF Agricultural Solutions' long-term commitment to the Agricultural Center in Limburgerhof as one of its key global hubs for agricultural innovation. Expanding the site's infrastructure will further strengthen its scientific capabilities, its competitiveness, as well as attract future talent.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

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