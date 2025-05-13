circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:36
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Beatbot Celebrates Annual "Beatbot Day" with Global Impact, Exclusive Deals, and High-Profile Collaborations

13 maggio 2025 | 15.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, marks its annual Beatbot Day with a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and commitment to the future. From high-profile partnerships to STEM education initiatives and exclusive offers, Beatbot continues to redefine pool ownership worldwide.

Chosen By Those Who Demand the Best

Beatbot is proud to announce its collaboration with Joe Manganiello, a prominent actor known for his dedication to the arts and love for cutting-edge technology. Manganiello's relentless pursuit of excellence in acting aligns perfectly with Beatbot's mission to deliver advanced, time-saving solutions for modern lifestyles.

"It's sleek, quiet, and the best way to clean," said Joe Mangianello about Beatbot's latest AquaSense 2 Ultra.

Inspiring Future Innovators

As part of its Beatbot For Future ESG program, Beatbot is sponsoring the MATE ROV Competition, a global underwater robotics challenge that empowers students to develop critical STEM skills. This initiative underscores Beatbot's commitment to fostering education, innovation, and sustainability in robotics.

"Supporting STEM education is core to our vision," says York Guo, CMO at Beatbot. "Just as we've revolutionized pool care with smart technology, we want to inspire young minds to tackle tomorrow's challenges with creativity and ingenuity."

Celebrate Beatbot Day with Exclusive Savings

To commemorate Beatbot Day, the company is offering limited-time offers on its award-winning AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners. From May 19 to June 01, customers can enjoy the steepest discounts of the year, with up to 30% off of Beatbot's lineup and trade-up coupon offers. These promotions are available only on Beatbot's official Amazon store and Beatbot.com.

The Road Ahead

As Beatbot enters its new chapter, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries in AI-powered cleaning, sustainable design, and accessibility, proving that luxury pool care should be effortless, smart, and within reach for everyone.

For media inquiries, contact:eu.marketing@beatbot.com

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools—elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686077/Beatbot_announced_its_collaboration_with_Joe_Manganiello.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686078/Beatbot_sponsored_the_MATE_ROV_Competition.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/5316000/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beatbot-celebrates-annual-beatbot-day-with-global-impact-exclusive-deals-and-high-profile-collaborations-302453958.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86608 en US Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, Unimpresa: le aziende italiane pagano il 47% in più rispetto al resto d'Europa
News to go
Trump: "Ridurrò i prezzi dei farmaci fino all'80%"
Internazionali, frecce tricolori sopra il Foro Italico - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Italia primo produttore di riso in Europa, salgono le esportazioni
Papa Leone XIV, l'appello a San Pietro: "Ci sia il miracolo della pace" - Video
News to go
Influenza in Italia, numeri record per la stagione 2024-2025
Arena di Verona, centinaia di bambini da tutta Italia cantano il Va' pensiero - Video
News to go
Papa Prevost, oggi prima messa con i cardinali nella Cappella Sistina
Marina Berlusconi: "Preoccupata per quello che fa Trump" - Video
Fumata bianca, eletto il nuovo Papa: le campane e la festa a San Pietro - Video
Papa Leone XIV, il cardinale Prevost eletto Pontefice: le videonews dal nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza