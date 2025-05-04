Canton Fair Chronicles a Decade of Growth in the Global Pet Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held from May 1 to 5, marked the eleventh year of the dedicated exhibition zone for pet products and food. Since its launch at the 116th session in 2014, the zone has evolved alongside the pet industry itself, reflecting the shift from pets as simple companions to key drivers of consumer spending.

Market data points to steady growth across a wide range of pet economy segments, such as food, hygiene products, smart feeders, and more. Each area offers significant potential. According to Global Market Insights, the pet accessories market alone reached USD 23.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 49.6 billion by 2034, with a projected annual growth rate of 7.9%. As industry expands, competition intensifies, pushing companies to continuously adapt and innovate.

The 137th Canton Fair marked the fifth appearance of Puyuan (Dalian) Pet Products Co., Ltd., which values the event for its unique advantages over industry-specific exhibitions. May Wu, Puyuan's Operation Manager, noted that the Fair attracts a more diverse group of buyers, enabling access to procurement teams that are often absent at niche trade shows. This exposure has opened doors to new customer segments and led to larger orders from major retailers and supermarkets.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Hangzhou TianYuan Pet Products Co., Ltd. continues to unveil its latest offerings at every edition of the Fair. "A few years ago, this industry was still in its early stages, but now it has reached a considerable scale," said Haha, TianYuan's Marketing Manager. "With over two decades of experience, we've witnessed this transformation firsthand."

The Canton Fair has also played a pivotal role in tracking the rapid development of the pet industry. Initially showcasing necessities like food and toys, this exhibition zone has evolved into a hub for innovation, introducing advanced solutions that redefine pet care, such as a CF Award-winning device that uses voice control and lasers to engage cats, easing anxiety and promoting exercise. Newer offerings also emphasize co-living comfort, from multifunctional furniture for pets and owners to oxygen-infused mineral cat litter that enhances the home environment.

The evolution of the Canton Fair's pet products and food zone not only mirrors the industry's advancement but also underscores the growing bond between people and their animal companions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679053/image_969985_35507896.jpg

