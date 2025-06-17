circle x black
CCTV-4's Special Central Asia Season A Celebration of Regional Exchange and Cooperation

BEIJING, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the 2nd China-Central Asia Summit, being held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, from June 16 to 18, CCTV-4 has produced a series of special programs celebrating the six countries' close historical ties and their peoples' shared development aspirations.

Highlights of the season are the six-part documentary "Home" and the five-episode feature series "Learning to Return", both co-productions by China Media Group's Chinese Language Global Program Center and its broadcasting partners in the five Central Asian countries.

"Home" is the first humanistic documentary co-produced and broadcast by the six nations under the framework of China-Central Asia cooperation. In exploring the shared history and contemporary partnerships that draw them together, it presents compelling stories of cross-border collaboration in culture, scientific innovation and connectivity. "Learning to Return" tells the stories of young people from the five Central Asian countries whose dream has been to study in China and develop skills that will help them, when they return home, to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative.

By showcasing examples of cooperation in areas such as sport, culture and education, these special programs offer a multi-dimensional perspective on the efforts to build a China-Central Asia community with a shared future rooted in mutual support, shared development, common security and enduring friendship.

