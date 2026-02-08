circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

CCTV4：2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) Kicks Off in Yangjiang, Guangdong

08 febbraio 2026 | 08.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by the China Media Group's Chinese Language Global Program Center and Yangjiang City, the 2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) is aired live from February 7 to 8. This cultural feast provides a travel guide during Spring Festival in China for domestic and international audiences through a nearly 20-hour livestream.

The event, a product of the in-depth collaboration between CMG and Guangdong Province, includes "Have fun in Guangdong", "Let's celebrate the Chinese New Year in Guangdong", and "Please visit Yangjiang during the Chinese New Year", etc.Representatives from all 21 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong Province and 9 cities from 8 other provinces gathered to promote their respective cultural tourism activities and unique resources of the Chinese New Year as well as those in spring, showcasing the diverse scenic and cultural attractions across China.

At the same time, an offline exhibition area opened. The "Guangdong Goods Fair" features thousands of products for Spring Festival, while the "National Cultural Tourism Showcase" promotes specialty items from different regions, viewers can purchase them online via the livestream.Traditional folk performances like lion dances and the Chaozhou-Shantou Yingge dance, along with intangible cultural heritage displays and cultural-creative product promotions, create together a strong festive atmosphere.

Throughout the livestream, many interactive giveaways such as scenic spot tickets and packages for tourists are distributed. Highlighting its coastal charm, Yangjiang, host city of this event, leads all viewers on a virtual stroll along Hailing Island, a visit to the Maritime Silk Road Museum of Guangdong, and explorations into its intangible cultural heritage as the "Hometown of Chinese Kites" and a "Lacquerware Hub," offering both domestic and international followers a travel reference with unique cultural experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889454/2026_China_Cultural_and_Tourism_Gala__Spring_Festival_Special__Kicks_Off_in_Yangjiang__Guangdong.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv42026-china-cultural-and-tourism-gala-spring-festival-special-kicks-off-in-yangjiang-guangdong-302681984.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN83152 en US Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano Cortina, cartelli pro Pal e fumogeni su binari ferrovia vicino al Villaggio olimpico - Video
Trump, la difesa: "Obama scimmia nel video? Non ho visto"
Milano Cortina, oggi discesa libera con Paris e Franzoni: videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, Mattarella sul tram con Valentino Rossi: la sorpresa alle Olimpiadi - Video
Milano-Cortina, bandiera Usa issata in prefettura: per Vance corteo di oltre 20 auto - Video
Milano-Cortina, fiamma olimpica contestata dagli studenti della Statale
News to go
Spagna, social vietati ai minori di 16 anni
L'agente aggredito al corteo per Askatasuna: "Amareggiato, ma sto bene" - Video
Fontana di Trevi a pagamento, 2 euro per i turisti: le testimonianze
Askatasuna, al corteo di Torino incappucciati coperti anche da ombrelli - Video
News to go
Turismo, bonus straordinari e notturni 2026: come ottenerlo
News to go
Case occupate, Salvini vuole nuova stretta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza