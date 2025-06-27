Climate Challenge (Hainan Baoting) Europe Outreach Event Successfully Held in Paris

– Building China-Europe Cooperation towards a Green and Low-Carbon Future

PARIS, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking two historic milestones, the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the Climate Challenge (Hainan Baoting) – Europe Outreach Event was successfully held in Paris, France on 26 June. The event was co-hosted by the People's Government of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County of Hainan Province, P.R. China and the Ningyuan Institute of Climate and Sustainable Development (Hainan), with the strong support from Chinese and European climate leaders and the Chinese Embassy in France.

The event brought together over 100 representatives from more than 80 institutions across China and Europe. Six key China-Europe cooperation projects were signed, and the first group of shortlisted projects from the Climate Challenge were presented through live roadshows, injecting new vitality into green and low-carbon innovation and collaboration between China and Europe.

China and Europe Join Hands to Explore New Pathways for Green and Low-Carbon Development

China-EU (Baoting) Green and Digital Innovation Zone serves as a testing ground for climate-resilient sustainable development models in coastal and island regions under China-EU cooperation. It is designated as a demonstration ground for the UNFCCC "Declaration on Climate and Health." The Climate Challenge seeks to identify innovative climate solutions addressing development challenges in four focus areas: Proactive Health, Sustainable Architecture, 1.5-Degree Lifestyle, and Sustainable Agriculture and Food.

Mr. Xie Zhenhua, China's First Special Envoy for Climate Change, delivered a video address stressing the urgency of enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of climate actions. He underscored the importance of synergy among climate actions, healthcare industries, and marine protection, highlighting the pivotal roles of national planning, local action, and international cooperation. He also emphasized the critical role of enterprises and civil participation, and offered suggestions for the development of the Baoting Innovation Zone, particularly in areas such as standard mutual recognition, sustainable finance, and the promotion of Baoting's innovative model and standard system on climate and health.

Ms. Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, delivered a video message affirming the value of the Baoting Innovation Zone. She highlighted that Baoting Innovation Zone sets an example of international and multi-stakeholder collaboration between China and Europe and international organization. She further commended Baoting County on setting an ambitious goal to low carbon development of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and expressed that hope this example and experience would inspire others on their own climate ambition.

Ms. Guo Xiaolin, Minister-Counselor of Science and Technology of the Chinese Embassy in France, participated in the event and delivered a keynote speech. She emphasized that the Climate Challenge, underpinned by the Baoting Innovation Zone and leveraging the Hainan Free Trade Port, connects with Europe's innovation ecosystem and focuses on key areas such as green energy, smart agriculture, ecological tourism, and low-carbon technologies. The initiative aims to develop scalable and replicable green development models and serve as a broad platform for China-Europe green and low-carbon cooperation.

Sharing Experience to Support the Development of the Baoting Innovation Zone

Representatives from European governmental agencies, industry associations, and enterprises shared practical experiences and insights to support the development of the Baoting Innovation Zone.

Their perspectives provided valuable inputs for the development of the Baoting Innovation Zone.

Project Roadshows Mark the Beginning of a New Chapter in Green and Low-Carbon Cooperation

Key cooperation agreements on climate and sustainable development were signed between Chinese and European institutions, laying a solid foundation for collaboration in the green and low-carbon sectors. The first group of shortlisted projects under the Climate Challenge (Hainan Baoting) – Europe Outreach Event were presented through on-site roadshows. These included:

The projects showcased multiple key areas of green and low-carbon development, demonstrating the innovative thinking and practical outcomes of China-Europe collaboration in addressing climate change and advancing sustainable development, and were met with a positive response.

The successful convening of the Climate Challenge (Hainan Baoting) – Europe Outreach Event marks an important milestone in China-Europe green and low-carbon cooperation. More institutions and projects are encouraged to engage in the initiative, joining forces to contribute wisdom and strength to global climate resilience and sustainable development, and to collectively build a greener, low-carbon, and more sustainable future.

