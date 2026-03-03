CURTISS-WRIGHT PARTNERS WITH AVERNA TO ELEVATE AEROSPACE TESTING CAPABILITIES

Averna, now powered by Spherea delivers a secure, scalable test platform to streamline, qualify and accept the next generation of actuators

MONTREAL, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a global leader in test and quality solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Curtiss-Wright, to develop five custom aerospace test systems. This relationship reinforces Averna and Curtiss-Wright's commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence. The solution is designed to meet stringent performance and safety requirements while maintaining manufacturing efficiency.

As a trusted Tier 1 supplier to leading aerospace OEMs, Curtiss-Wright required multiple platforms to deliver precision dynamic load applications while prioritizing repeatability, scalability, and secure data handling. Averna's expertise in high-performance automated test systems aligned with the specifications to meet these demands.

"This collaboration with Averna is critical to the success of developing our next generation of actuators while supporting our aggressive development timelines," said Bret Sprague VP/General Manager Aerospace Actuation, Curtiss-Wright Sensors & Actuation. "These test systems provide our design and manufacturing team the tools needed to move from product concept to validation and ultimately a qualified product. Additionally, their integration with our data and safety protocols gives us confidence we have a partner providing a complete solution. It's a strategic investment that strengthens our global competitiveness."

Averna's solution includes a customized framework, secure data management, and full integration with Curtiss-Wright's manufacturing execution systems.

"We're proud to support Curtiss-Wright in delivering mission-critical aerospace components," said Brian Couch, Segment Manager – Aerospace & Defense at Averna. "Our 25+ years of aerospace test experience allowed us to tailor the system to their exact needs, while ensuring compliance with ITAR and other regulatory standards. This project is a great example of how intelligent test design can drive both technical and business value."

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

About Averna Powered by Spherea

As a global test & quality solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR registration. To see more of Averna's test solutions for aerospace, please visit their website.

Media contact: Amy Share, amsh@averna.com

