Doosan Robotics to Unveil 'AI Robot Solution' at Automatica 2025

MUNICH, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics has announced its participation in Automatica 2025, Europe's premier automation exhibition, taking place in Munich, Germany starting June 24. At the event, Doosan will unveil its innovative 'AI Robot Solution', showcasing a wide range of intelligent robotic technologies within a two-part exhibition space: 'Automation in Action' and 'Automation to Reality'.

In the 'Automation to Reality' zone, visitors can explore a suite of AI-integrated robot solutions. Notably, the company will present AI robot technologies developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and AWS. Among these is 'Voice to Real', a voice-recognition-based solution co-developed with AWS and an enhanced version of Mixmaster Moodie, which debuted at CES 2024. Equipped with a 3D vision camera, the collaborative robot interprets everyday language, understands user intent, locates objects, and autonomously executes corresponding actions.

The Material Handling Solution integrates three collaborative robots with vision capabilities, enabling them to recognize and manipulate objects without prior training. This setup utilizes Doosan's proprietary Multi-Arm Dynamic Manipulation Engine, which orchestrates multiple robot arms to perform highly complex and precise tasks simultaneously.

The Sanding Solution allows robots to autonomously map and polish intricate surfaces using AI and 3D vision, while the Inspection Solution performs real-time exterior inspections of vehicles with high accuracy, leveraging a 3D scanning system.

Another highlight is "Sim to Real," a real-time motion control solution leveraging NVIDIA Isaac Sim, a reference application built on NVIDIA Omniverse for simulating and testing AI-driven robots, and CuRobo, a CUDA-accelerated robotics library. Utilizing GPU acceleration, it rapidly computes sophisticated robot trajectories. Simulated motions seamlessly transfer to physical robots via real-time communication, enabling precise and responsive operation.

The 'Automation in Action' zone will demonstrate practical robot applications across key stages of the manufacturing process, including welding, machine tending, assembly, quality inspection, and palletizing. These solutions have been co-developed with European partners and are already being deployed by global industry leaders such as General Motors, Danone, Heineken, and Royal Mail, demonstrating their commercial viability and operational reliability in the European market.

About Doosan Robotics

Founded in 2015 in South Korea, Doosan Robotics specializes in AI robot solutions, delivering high-performance, user-friendly automation technology across various industries worldwide. More information is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en.

