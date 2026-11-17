Configurable tablet- and laptop-based controllers provide rugged reliability, WinTAK compatibility and Linux support for aerial, ground and maritime unmanned operations.

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today introduced its Ground Control Station (GCS) portfolio, combining dependable, rugged computing with the flexibility to meet different mission, application and operator requirements. The Windows-based solutions support applications including WinTAK, with Linux support providing further flexibility for integration and development.

Serving system integrators, solution providers and end users in defense, public safety and industrial operations, Durabook combines tablet- and laptop-based computing with customizable physical controls, interfaces, expansion options and communications. Customers can work with Durabook to develop a solution that brings together the computing platform, control layout, software and connected equipment required for their deployment.

"Every customer brings a different combination of operator needs, mission software and connected equipment," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "Our strength is combining field reliability with the flexibility to bring these elements together. We work closely with customers and integration partners to configure rugged ground control solutions around their applications, from the computing platform and physical controls to the interfaces and communications their teams need in the field."

A versatile portfolio for different operating needs

Durabook's GCS portfolio includes the GC-R8 and GC-R8S 8-inch tablet controllers, GC-R10 and GC-R10S 10-inch tablet controllers, and the GC-Z14I laptop-based platform, available for customization. This range gives customers the flexibility to select the display size, computing format and control arrangement best suited to their operators and applications. Compact tablet-based controllers support mobile field operation, while larger displays provide more room for mission software and operational information. The GC-Z14I offers a laptop-based approach for workflows combining keyboard input with integrated physical controls.

Across aerial, ground and maritime unmanned applications, customers can build their ground control solution around how their teams work and the equipment they need to operate.

Customization that starts with the application

Durabook works closely with customers and integration partners to understand operator tasks, connected systems and deployment conditions, then define an appropriate controller configuration.

Configurable joysticks, switches, assignable buttons and thumbwheels give operators direct access to mission functions, including platform navigation, payload operation and camera control. Interfaces and expansion options support the peripherals and equipment required for each deployment.

Freedom to integrate software and communications

Windows-based computing enables integration with mission applications such as WinTAK for situational awareness and operational coordination. Linux support gives development teams additional options for integrating open-source and custom software. Together, these capabilities allow customers to build around their preferred application environment and operational workflows.

Options for third-party radio integration enable customers to select communications equipment suited to their unmanned systems and operational requirements. Depending on the platform and configuration, connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G/5G and external RF radios. Satellite backhaul can also be incorporated through a separate terminal for deployments beyond conventional network coverage.

Built for reliable field operation

Durabook's rugged tablets, laptops and controller solutions offer configurations meeting MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP66 requirements, supporting reliable operation in demanding environments involving dust, rain, shock and vibration. Specific certifications and ratings vary by model and configuration.

Together, these options help customers integrate ground control into their broader communications and command infrastructure while accommodating their preferred software and equipment.

To explore the portfolio and discuss a customized ground control solution, visit the Durabook Ground Control Station landing page and contact Durabook with your application and integration requirements.

For more information, visit the Durabook website. Connect with Durabook on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/durabook-introduces-windows-based-rugged-ground-control-solutions-built-around-mission-and-operator-needs-302939966.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.