circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Dutch Debut. SHPT Debuts at World Hydrogen Summit, Accelerating Entry into European Market

01 giugno 2026 | 09.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 19 to 21, the 7th World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition (2026) convened in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As one of the world's largest and most influential hydrogen energy events, it attracted 18,500 participants, including government officials from over 100 countries and delegates from over 500 enterprises.

CTA

Making its Dutch debut, SHPT showcased its flagship PROME M4H fuel cell stack and P4H fuel cell system. The booth also featured Series-5 innovations, fuel cell vehicles, diversified business cases, and international cooperations, highlighting core competencies in R&D, smart manufacturing, and market promotion. This drew significant interest from a global clientele. Prospective clients from the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Chile, South Korea, Turkey, and beyond visited the booth to discuss potential collaborations.

Beyond the exhibition, SHPT engaged in high-level international hydrogen energy dialogues. Notably, the company joined the "China-Netherlands Hydrogen Energy Forum", organized by the China Hydrogen Alliance, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, exploring pathways to build a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem.

At the thematic forum "Next Generation Mobility: Hydrogen Fuelling Heavy Freight," chaired by Dr. Emma Guthrie the CEO of the UK Hydrogen Energy Association, SHPT's Product Proposal & Operation Director, Lv Jiaming, shared the stage with Joachim Ladra, Head of Sales, Marketing & Communication, cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, and Florentin de Loppinot, CEO of TEAL Mobility. The panel delved into the latest industry advancements in fuel cell equipment, hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and logistics operations.

Lv provided an overview of China's hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industry, detailing significant achievements and persistent challenges across policy, standards, technology, and application scenarios. Addressing the specific characteristics of the European market, he emphasized that fuel cell vehicles are poised to achieve commercial breakthrough within the medium- and long-distance heavy-haul transport sector. This optimism is fueled by the fact that a growing number of countries and regions are actively advancing research and pilot applications for hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks.

Concluding its Dutch tour, SHPT reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating its expansion into the European market. The company aims to leverage its expertise to share China's fuel cell industry chain with global partners, jointly establishing cross-regional technical collaboration frameworks, innovative business models, and a robust hydrogen energy industrial ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-debut-shpt-debuts-at-world-hydrogen-summit-accelerating-entry-into-european-market-302786867.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72150 en US Energia Ambiente Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Vannacci: "Futuro nazionale si sta radicando in Sicilia, più di 5000 iscritti e tanti giovani"
Carta nazionale della sostenibilità per un turismo equilibrato
News to go
Musica dal vivo motore per l'economia italiana: spesi oltre 1 miliardo di euro nel 2025
News to go
Medici gettonisti nel 55% dei pronto soccorso, Schillaci annuncia nuovi controlli
Vasco Rossi: "Il potere è una droga, al governo ci sono dei drogati" - Video
Foggia, nel bunker segreto una piantagione di marijuana: 5 arresti - Video
Vasco apre il tour estivo con ‘Vado al massimo’ - Video
News to go
Mancata riconsegna del bagaglio in aeroporto, per Cassazione è già reclamo valido
Piazza di Siena, Nepi Molineris: “Importante lasciare in eredità dopo l'evento sportivo qualcosa sul territorio” - Video
News to go
Tracciabilità di cani e gatti, via libera Consiglio europeo a nuove misure
Cristina D'Avena, la Regina delle sigle chiude Cartoons on the Bay - Le videonews
News to go
Ponte del 2 giugno, attesi 45 milioni di veicoli sulla rete stradale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza