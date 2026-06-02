Eric Vaughan to Join Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2026 Panel on the Future of Work and Society in the Intelligent Age

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech today announced CEO Eric Vaughan will appear on a featured Fortune Tech Breakfast panel, "How to Rebuild Society for an Intelligent Age," at Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2026. The session takes place Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 AM and convenes six leaders from across consumer technology, culture and enterprise software to debate what work, education and the social contract should look like as AI reshapes business and society.

Vaughan is the only enterprise software operator on the panel. He will share the stage with AJ Balance of Grindr, Alexandra Debow of swsh, Ziv Navoth of Napster, Graham Dugoni of Yondr and Paul Ford of Aboard.

"There is an important role for both theoretical and practical perspectives in this conversation," said Vaughan. "At IgniteTech, we've focused on the practical side, putting AI to work in real-world environments. We rebuilt a 15-year legacy codebase into a unified AI-native platform in under a year and shipped three net-new AI products in 24 months, all driven by our transformed AI-DNA team culture. Our experience shows that if we are to successfully build what replaces what AI has displaced, we need to balance theoretical vision with the reality of 'running the play.'"

The panel discussion comes on the heels of the April 2026 launch of Iris® AI and Aurora AI, the AI-native reinvention of social media management and online community published under the relaunched Khoros brand. Both products were built and shipped in less than 12 months following IgniteTech's acquisition of Khoros, an execution velocity made possible by the company's AI-DNA culture.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the conference. The speaker roster includes Meg Whitman who was former president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sridhar Ramaswamy of Snowflake, Marc Lore of Wonder, Brian Schimpf of Anduril, Boris Cherny of Anthropic and Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity, among others.

About IgniteTechIgniteTech is a global, AI-first enterprise software company helping organizations grow revenue, optimize expenses and transform through advanced, AI-driven solutions. Backed by over 30 years of experience in mission‑critical software, IgniteTech has built a track record of successful company and technology acquisitions driven by rapid innovation. Since retooling the company in 2023 to become an AI-DNA organization, IgniteTech has created three brand new, patent-pending, AI-powered innovations, Eloquens® AI, MyPersonas® and Adminio™ AI, along with AI capabilities across its entire portfolio of products.

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