EyeROV: Indian Deep-Tech Startup Showcases its Underwater Drones to World Leaders

From Kochi to the BRICS Summit, EyeROV is building indigenous marine technology with global ambitions.

KOCHI, India, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An underwater robot developed in Kochi recently became the centre of a presentation to some of the world's most prominent leaders. Behind the technology is EyeROV, an Indian deep-tech company working to make underwater inspection and marine operations safer and more efficient.

At the Bharat Innovates Exposition, organised by the Ministry of Education as part of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the EyeROV pavilion was visited by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi; President of Russia Vladimir Putin; President of China Xi Jinping; President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian; President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto; and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

Co-founder and CEO Johns T Mathai demonstrated the company's Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) technology, explaining how underwater robots can support infrastructure inspection, defence, maritime security and scientific research.

Technology for the world beneath the surface

Dams, bridges, ports and offshore installations depend on structures that are often difficult to access and inspect underwater. EyeROV develops robotic systems and intelligent subsea solutions to help operators examine these environments, collect data and make informed maintenance decisions.

Its portfolio spans Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), specialised marine inspection systems and AI-driven data analytics.

Speaking on the interaction, Johns T Mathai said: "It is an absolute honor to showcase our indigenous marine robotics technology to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and global leaders at the BRICS Summit. This interaction underscores the immense potential of Indian deep-tech startups on the world stage, as we continue to push boundaries in underwater robotics, safety, and infrastructure inspection."

Built in India with global ambitions

For EyeROV (IROV Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, the exhibition represents a milestone in a broader ambition: to become a global leader in marine robotics through indigenous engineering and contribute to Make in India.

As the company expands its presence across international markets, its focus remains on developing technology that addresses practical challenges across defence, energy, infrastructure, maritime security and marine research.

For more information, visit eyerov.com.

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