EYKON Strengthens Strategic Focus Through Sale of Water Meter Business to Sensus International

CHAM, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYKON and Sensus International, both part of the AURELIUS Midmarket portfolio, have entered into an agreement under which EYKON will sell its water meter business to Sensus International.

The agreement enables both organisations to focus on their respective strengths and supports EYKON's strategic focus in the areas where the company has established scale, long-standing customer relationships and leading positions across its portfolio.

Over recent years, EYKON has successfully established a presence in the water sector while continuing to build on its long-standing expertise in advanced metering, connectivity and digital utility solutions. This transaction marks the next step in EYKON's portfolio evolution and supports the company's continued investment in advanced metering, connectivity and digital utility solutions.

Following the transition, water metering business will continue under Sensus International, a dedicated water metering provider with a long-standing presence in the sector.

"For decades, utilities have trusted EYKON to support critical infrastructure through advanced metering, connectivity and digital utility solutions. We are committed to building on these strengths and helping customers improve operational performance, resilience and long-term value from their infrastructure investments," said Alexander Henschel, Chief Executive Officer of EYKON.

EYKON will continue to fulfil existing customer commitments in accordance with agreed terms. Continuity, quality and long-term reliability remain priorities throughout the transition.

About Sensus International

Sensus International designs and delivers advanced water and thermal energy metering and infrastructure solutions for modern utilities. Its solutions combine deep metrology expertise with secure communications so that customers receive reliable performance, precise measurement and data they can stand behind.

Sensus International employs more than 800 people across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, reflecting its strong international presence.

More information: www.sensus-international.com

About EYKON

EYKON, formerly the Landis+Gyr EMEA business, operates as an independent utility infrastructure technology company built on more than 130 years of utility expertise. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a network of expert local teams, the company serves customers in more than 75 markets and supports over 100 million connected endpoints across the region.

Combining proven technology, deep utility expertise and real-world operational insight from one of the largest installed bases in EMEA, EYKON connects what utilities measure with how they operate. This helps customers gain greater visibility, make better decisions, maintain greater control and unlock more value from their infrastructure.

More information: eykon-solutions.com

About AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a global private equity investor, distinguished and widely recognised for its operational approach. It focuses on private markets, in particular Private Equity and Private Debt. Its key investment platforms include AURELIUS Opportunities V, AURELIUS European Opportunities IV, AUR Portfolio III and AURELIUS Growth. AURELIUS has been growing significantly in recent years, especially expanding its global footprint, and today employs more than 400 professionals in ten offices spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

AURELIUS is a renowned specialist for complex investments with operational improvement potential such as carve-outs, platform build-ups or succession solutions as well as bespoke financing solutions. To date, AURELIUS has completed more than 300 transactions and has built a strong track record of delivering attractive returns to its investors. Its approach is characterised by its uncompromising focus on operational excellence and an unrivalled ability to efficiently execute highly complex transactions.

More info: www.aurelius-group.com

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