FITUR 2026 expands its technological dimension with the introduction of the Knowledge Hub

The International Tourism Trade Fair, taking place from 21 to 25 January at IFEMA MADRID, reinforces its leadership with Hall 12 as the epicentre of tourism innovation.

Over the course of the professional days, the Knowledge Hub will be hosting the Travel Technology area, which has grown by more than 35%; FITUR Know-How & Export; FITUR Sports; FITUR Talent; FITUR TechY, and the FITURNEXT Observatory.

MADRID, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR, the International Tourism Trade Fair, which is taking place from 21 to 25 January 2026at IFEMA MADRID, reinforces its technological dimension as a key backbone for the development of tourism with the introduction of the Knowledge Hub. Located in Hall 12, it will be occupied by forward-thinking companies from around the world that are benchmarks in the digital ecosystem, and will bring together high-impact, topical content that is defining the future of the industry.

During the professional days - Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 January - international experts will meet in Hall 12 at hundreds of sessions to exchange experiences and share the best practices that are defining trends in the tourism sector. In this way, FITUR reinforces its commitment to the dissemination of knowledge and technology, facilitating its access to companies, destinations and professionals.

The Knowledge Hub, epicentre of Travel Technology, which has grown by more than 35%.

The Knowledge Hub will be hosting the Travel Technology area, which has grown by more than 35% compared to last year, with more than 100 companies from 20 countries, underlining the key role of technology in the transformation of the tourism sector. In addition, this space will be the setting for FITUR TechY, organised in collaboration with the Spanish Hotel Technology Institute (ITH). Thus, FITUR announces that Hall 12 will be gathering together leading companies from the technology sector such as Amadeus, Travelgate, BeonX, Duetto, Ratehawk and Mirai, among others, consolidating its role as one of the major new features at the International Tourism Trade Fair.

In addition, the Knowledge Hub will enhance the congress offer and centralise the most topical and interesting content of FITUR Know-How & Export, FITUR Sports, FITUR Talent and the FITURNEXT Sustainability Observatory.

Hall 12, main access to FITUR from the south-east of the venue

The Knowledge Hub is strategically located in the southeast of the Trade Fair Centre, where there will be a direct entrance to FITUR, creating a new circulation aisle linking Halls 4 and 12, which will facilitate and redistribute the flow of professional visitors.

This privileged connection reinforces the role of the Knowledge Hub as one of the main features at the trade fair, guaranteeing an accessible and dynamic space that will enhance the visibility and impact of all the activities and exhibitors gathered there, with the focus on professional visitors.

In this way, this trade fair configuration allows for the creation of a specialised, attractive and exclusive environment for professionals in the tourism sector, opening only on working days and focusing the offer for the general public over the weekend in the other eight halls.

FITUR 2026, nine halls at the service of tourism development with a positive impact

The 46th edition of FITUR will occupy a total of 9 Halls -3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12- where the most pioneering global offer of the entire tourism value chain of public and private institutions linked to destinations, accommodation, agencies and tour operators, technology companies, means of transport and other services in the sector will be presented.

Hall 3 will be occupied by the Americas; Hall 4 will be hosting Europe and FITUR Cruises; Halls 5, 7 and 9, Spain together with FITUR LGTB+ in Hall9; Hall 6, theMiddle EastandAfrica; Hall 8, Asia-Pacific and Global Business; Hall 10, Global Business and FITUR 4all, FITUR Lingua, FITUR Screen and FITUR Woman; and the Knowledge Hub, Hall 12, FITUR TechY, FITUR Know-How & Export, FITUR Sports, FITUR Talent, the FITURNEXT Observatory and the Travel Technology companies area.

FITUR 2026 is taking place from 21 to 25 January at IFEMA MADRID.

Media Contact: Elena Valera, evalera@ifema.es

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722933/Layout_map_FITUR.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722929/FITUR_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.