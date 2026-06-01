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FORCYD Continues European Expansion with Launch in Madrid

01 giugno 2026 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCYD is proud to announce the opening of its Madrid office, a major step in our continued European expansion and a reflection specialist expertise and genuine local presence in legal technology.

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Over recent years, we have built a reputation as one of Europe's dedicated eDiscovery, Document Review, and Cyber Forensics consultancies, growing from our Amsterdam origins to offices in Brussels, London, Frankfurt, and Paris. The relationships and standards we have developed along the way reflect our core commitment to quality. Madrid is the next chapter in that story.

Mathieu van Ravenstein, co-founding partner at FORCYD, comments: "The opening of our Madrid office reflects our commitment to serving the evolving needs of Spanish businesses and legal professionals. Spain's dynamic legal landscape, from complex commercial litigation to growing regulatory scrutiny under GDPR and national data protection frameworks, demands a partner with deep eDiscovery expertise and local presence. Being on the ground in Madrid will allow us to work closely with law firms, in-house legal teams, and corporations, delivering the tailor-made and comprehensive solutions that define us and of which we are proud."

Join us in celebrating this new chapter for FORCYD; for our clients in Spain and for the broader European legal community we are proud to be part of. For enquiries or to arrange a meeting with our Madrid team, please contact Alberto de Juan Saiz.

About FORCYD

FORCYD offers high-end eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic advisory services and solutions. European owned and established with locations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Madrid to help clients get ahead of their most complex business issues related to internal investigations, litigation, data breaches, and other legal matters and transactions.

We help organisations solve challenges related to digital evidence with unmatched speed, quality and support. Using industry-leading technologies backed by high-quality consultancy, we help organisations gain clarity and solve complex data challenges in today's digital landscape.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forcyd-continues-european-expansion-with-launch-in-madrid-302783748.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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