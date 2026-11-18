FP Markets enhances its Share CFD offering – Anthropic trading goes live on 19 November 2026 for clients worldwide.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complementing its existing range of Share CFDs, FP Markets – a globally recognised Forex and CFD broker – will add Anthropic (ANT.xnas). The move will allow FP Markets clients to capitalise on new opportunities in the stock market and help diversify into a broader investment portfolio.

Anthropic will be available to trade on the FP Markets MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView; clients can find a comprehensive list of all the Share CFDs offered on the FP Markets website. The new addition will match the standard trading hours of other US-listed Share CFDs on FP Markets, with competitive commission rates applied across all transactions.

As one of the most widely anticipated listings this year, Anthropic – the AI giant behind the development of Claude models – is now arguably the key name in the AI space. AI's progress has been called into question at a deeper level following the departure of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; therefore, Anthropic's IPO is widely viewed as a major test of AI investor appetite.

FP Markets Chief Market Analyst Aaron Hill commented: 'It goes without saying that the debut of Anthropic is a defining moment in the AI trade. The addition of this Share CFD will open the door to further opportunities in the technology sector, allowing traders and investors to respond to the opportunities and volatility that come with a high-profile listing'.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

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