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"From Indigo to the World": Atelier Seiran to Present Talk Series at Venice Biennale Collateral Event

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16 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-Exploring Spirit and Creativity behind Centuries of Japanese Indigo Craftsmanship at Palazzo Dona dalle Rose-

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atelier Seiran, a Tokushima-based textile studio, will host a talk series titled "From Indigo to the World -- The Spirit and Creativity of Japanese Culture" on September 22 and 23, 2026, at Palazzo Dona dalle Rose. The event is part of the official Collateral Events program of the 61st Venice Biennale, within the exhibition "Fissures of Light Diaspora: Dissonances in Fa Minor."

The talks will explore the cultural philosophy behind Atelier Seiran's work, tracing how Japan's relationship with nature shapes its sense of beauty and creativity. Atelier Seiran was founded in Tokushima in 1970 by indigo artist Yoko Hashimoto, who devoted her career to Awa indigo and developed a distinctive method combining indigo dyeing with wax-resist (roketsuzome) techniques. Today, her daughters, Hatsuko Ukigawa and Kiyoko Hashimoto, carry that legacy forward, extending it into new forms of artistic expression.

Hatsuko Ukigawa, the studio's director, will speak at two sessions, presenting Atelier Seiran's work and its cultural context. The program will also spotlight "Les Lucioles" (The Fireflies), a collaborative piece created through Ukigawa's encounter with Cameroonian designer Serge Mouangue, reflecting the creative possibilities of Japanese indigo across cultures.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202609145806?p=images 

"Venice has long been a crossroads where East and West meet," the studio said."Through indigo, we hope to open a new dialogue here -- one that shares not just a color, but the culture and spirit behind it."

Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202609145806-O1-loHpqgd9.pdf 

Event summary-Title/Theme: From Indigo to the World -- The Spirit and Creativity of Japanese Culture-Dates: Sept. 22-23, 2026, 2:00 PM-5:00 PM daily-Venue: Palazzo Dona dalle Rose (Cannaregio 5038, Venice), within the officialBiennale Collateral Event "Fissures of Light Diaspora: Dissonances in Fa Minor"-Organizers: Atelier Seiran; Fondazione Dona dalle Rose-Partner: TISSALI Arts & Cultures-Supporting sponsors (Planned): MetaMoJi Corporation; Shoshin Foundation; ExoEARTH Inc.-Speakers: Hatsuko Ukigawa (Representative, Atelier Seiran); Chiara Modica Dona dalle Rose (Fondazione Dona dalle Rose, moderator, tentative)-Featured in video: Yoko Hashimoto, Kiyoko Hashimoto, Serge Mouangue

For more information, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202604227924 

Atelier Seiran's work is currently on view as part of the official Venice Biennale 2026Collateral Events program (through November 22).

Official website: https://seiran.art/english 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-indigo-to-the-world-atelier-seiran-to-present-talk-series-at-venice-biennale-collateral-event-302880103.html

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