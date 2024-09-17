Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Gold and Fractal EMS Announce a Partnership for an American BMS

17 settembre 2024 | 20.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS Inc. ("Fractal"), a leading provider of advanced solar and storage controls, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Gold Electronic Equipment Inc. ("Gold"), a leading high-tech company specializing in R&D, active balancing technology and manufacturing of the battery management system (BMS). A signing ceremony and celebration was held on September 9th at the RE+ clean energy conference in Anaheim, California. The new partnership will provide a cybersecure American BMS to customers worldwide ("Fractal BMS").

The Fractal BMS provides a 3-level BMS architecture (module, rack and system).  The design of the Fractal BMS has been finalized, featuring an American-sourced chip, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and cybersecurity, ensuring compliance with U.S. policies for sourcing and critical infrastructure protection. The Fractal BMS has the option to provide active cell balancing to maximize each battery cell's useful capacity and life.

"Other companies proposing an American BMS have not addressed the cybersecurity concerns of the BMS. Some companies are licensing a foreign BMS or only providing a top-level device, neither of which cure cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. We are thrilled to collaborate with Gold to bring this advanced American BMS to the market. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation, security, and supporting American technology," said Daniel Crotzer, CEO at Fractal EMS.

Fractal BMS is scheduled for UL testing in late October 2024 and aims to become the gold standard for BESS deployments to mitigate risks associated with Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) and known cyber vulnerabilities in programmable devices. The American BMS will be available to battery manufacturers globally, offering a reliable and secure solution for battery management needs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507751/fractal_ems_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507752/Fractal_EMS_Inc.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gold-and-fractal-ems-announce-a-partnership-for-an-american-bms-302250787.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN08708 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza partnership groundbreaking partnership will provide Anaheim
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza