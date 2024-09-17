Gold and Fractal EMS Announce a Partnership for an American BMS

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS Inc. ("Fractal"), a leading provider of advanced solar and storage controls, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Gold Electronic Equipment Inc. ("Gold"), a leading high-tech company specializing in R&D, active balancing technology and manufacturing of the battery management system (BMS). A signing ceremony and celebration was held on September 9th at the RE+ clean energy conference in Anaheim, California. The new partnership will provide a cybersecure American BMS to customers worldwide ("Fractal BMS").

The Fractal BMS provides a 3-level BMS architecture (module, rack and system). The design of the Fractal BMS has been finalized, featuring an American-sourced chip, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and cybersecurity, ensuring compliance with U.S. policies for sourcing and critical infrastructure protection. The Fractal BMS has the option to provide active cell balancing to maximize each battery cell's useful capacity and life.

"Other companies proposing an American BMS have not addressed the cybersecurity concerns of the BMS. Some companies are licensing a foreign BMS or only providing a top-level device, neither of which cure cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. We are thrilled to collaborate with Gold to bring this advanced American BMS to the market. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation, security, and supporting American technology," said Daniel Crotzer, CEO at Fractal EMS.

Fractal BMS is scheduled for UL testing in late October 2024 and aims to become the gold standard for BESS deployments to mitigate risks associated with Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) and known cyber vulnerabilities in programmable devices. The American BMS will be available to battery manufacturers globally, offering a reliable and secure solution for battery management needs.

