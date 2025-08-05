Groq and HUMAIN Launch OpenAI's New Open Models Day Zero

Available worldwide with real-time performance, low cost, and local support in Saudi Arabia

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, the pioneer in fast inference, and HUMAIN, a PIF company and Saudi Arabia's leading AI services provider, today announced the immediate availability of OpenAI's two open models on GroqCloud. The launch delivers gpt-oss-120B and gpt-oss-20B with full 128K context, real-time responses, and integrated server-side tools live on Groq's optimized inference platform from day zero.

Groq has long supported OpenAI's open-source efforts, including large-scale deployment of Whisper. This launch builds on that foundation, bringing their newest models to production with global access and local support through HUMAIN.

"OpenAI is setting a new high performance standard in open source models," said Jonathan Ross, CEO of Groq. "Groq was built to run models like this, fast and affordably, so developers everywhere can use them from day zero. Working with HUMAIN strengthens local access and support in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, empowering developers in the region to build smarter and faster."

"Groq delivers the unmatched inference speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency we need to bring cutting-edge AI to the Kingdom," said Tareq Amin, CEO at HUMAIN. "Together, we're enabling a new wave of Saudi innovation—powered by the best open-source models and the infrastructure to scale them globally. We're proud to support OpenAI's leadership in open-source AI."

Built for full model capabilities

To make the most of OpenAI's new models, Groq delivers extended context and built-in tools like code execution and web search. Web search helps provide real-time relevant information, while code execution enables reasoning and complex workflows. Groq's platform delivers these capabilities from day zero with a full 128k token context length.

Unmatched price-performance

Groq's purpose-built stack delivers the lowest cost per token for OpenAI's new models while maintaining speed and accuracy.

gpt-oss-120B is currently running at 500+ t/s and gpt-oss-20B is currently running at 1000+ t/s on GroqCloud.

Groq is offering OpenAI's latest open models at the following pricing:

Note: For a limited time, tool calls used with OpenAI's open models will not be charged. Learn more at groq.com/pricing.

Global from day zero

Groq's global data center footprint across North America, Europe, and the Middle East ensures reliable, high-performance AI inference wherever developers operate. Through GroqCloud, OpenAI's open models are now available worldwide with minimal latency.

About Groq

Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud have been specifically designed to run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token—without compromise. Over 1.9 million developers trust Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organisations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

