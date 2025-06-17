circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Hisense Showcases Market Leadership as "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" Appears at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Stadiums

17 giugno 2025 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is in the global spotlight as its bold pitch-side message "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" appears at FIFA Club World Cup™ 2025 stadiums, reinforcing its dominance in large-screen display technology.

According to Omdia's Q1 2025 data, Hisense ranked No.1 globally by volume share in 100-inch and over TVs (56.7%) and MiniLED TVs (29.3%). Hisense has consistently held a leading position in the 100-inch and over TV market across 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025, and rising to the top in MiniLED thanks to continuous innovation in backlight and image technologies.

Further strengthening Hisense's leadership in both the 100-inch and over TV and MiniLED TV segments, the ULED MiniLED U7 Series is engineered for sports and gaming enthusiasts. It features Mini-LED PRO technology, delivering deeper contrast, higher brightness, and finer image detail than standard LED TVs. With a 165Hz Game Mode Ultra and cinematic performance, the U7 Series offers a more immersive and responsive viewing experience—empowering users to enjoy every moment to the fullest. 

As an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is leveraging the global stage to deepen emotional connection with sports fans and enhance brand visibility. This global momentum is supported by the company's expansive presence—operating in over 160 countries, with 36 industrial parks and 31 R&D centers driving localized innovation and world-class manufacturing.

Through innovation-driven products and powerful sports marketing, Hisense continues to help global consumers "Own the Moment"—bringing the excitement of the stadium into every home.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711218/HISENSE_100_TV_GLOBAL_No_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-market-leadership-as-hisense-100-tv-global-no1-appears-at-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-stadiums-302482185.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10688 en US ICT ICT Sport Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Sport Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
G7, Trump: "Putin parla solo con me, qui lo hanno cacciato" - Video
G7 al via, Meloni e le battute con Trump e Macron - Video
Israele, attacco alla tv dell'Iran: esplosione in studio e fuga - Video
Napoli, la pizza 'Cent'anni': salute, gusto e buon auspicio - Video
Al via a Napoli gli Stati generali della prevenzione
News to go
Estate, emergenza medici negli ospedali
New to go
Intelligenza artificiale, solo uno studente su 10 non l'ha mai usata
G7 in Canada, le videonews dal nostro inviato
Madre e figlia trovate morte a Villa Pamphili, il video dell'arresto in Grecia di Rexal Ford
Israele, missili Iran colpiscono Tel Aviv: il video dell'esplosione
Pioggia di missili dall'Iran, la raffica squarcia la notte in Israele - Video
Israele colpisce Teheran, capitale dell'Iran in fiamme - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza