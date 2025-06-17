Hisense Showcases Market Leadership as "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" Appears at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Stadiums

QINGDAO, China, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is in the global spotlight as its bold pitch-side message "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" appears at FIFA Club World Cup™ 2025 stadiums, reinforcing its dominance in large-screen display technology.

According to Omdia's Q1 2025 data, Hisense ranked No.1 globally by volume share in 100-inch and over TVs (56.7%) and MiniLED TVs (29.3%). Hisense has consistently held a leading position in the 100-inch and over TV market across 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025, and rising to the top in MiniLED thanks to continuous innovation in backlight and image technologies.

Further strengthening Hisense's leadership in both the 100-inch and over TV and MiniLED TV segments, the ULED MiniLED U7 Series is engineered for sports and gaming enthusiasts. It features Mini-LED PRO technology, delivering deeper contrast, higher brightness, and finer image detail than standard LED TVs. With a 165Hz Game Mode Ultra and cinematic performance, the U7 Series offers a more immersive and responsive viewing experience—empowering users to enjoy every moment to the fullest.

As an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is leveraging the global stage to deepen emotional connection with sports fans and enhance brand visibility. This global momentum is supported by the company's expansive presence—operating in over 160 countries, with 36 industrial parks and 31 R&D centers driving localized innovation and world-class manufacturing.

Through innovation-driven products and powerful sports marketing, Hisense continues to help global consumers "Own the Moment"—bringing the excitement of the stadium into every home.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

