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Hoymiles Introduces HiBattery 4020 Series of Plug-In Home Energy Storage to Bring Solar Safety and Intelligence to the Next Level

01 giugno 2026 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles announced the official launch of its new HiBattery 4020 Series, the third-generation of its plug-in home battery system. The series features Hoymiles first hybrid model HiBattery 4020 X which is directly connected to PV modules, and the AC-coupled model HiBattery 4020 AC which is paired with existing home solar system to add the storage function. Equipped with higher battery capacity and adopting advanced protection mechanisms and self-developed AI algorithm, both models are designed to make residential energy storage safer, smarter, and help homeowners save more on energy costs.

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High Performance and Energy Independence for Everyday Life and Emergencies

Compared with previous plug-in batteries, the HiBattery 4020 Series delivers greater battery capacity and scalability to boost home energy storage:

Besides reducing reliance on the grid by maximizing self-consumption of solar energy in daily use, the HiBattery 4020 system also ensures continuous power supply for essential appliances such as refrigerators, lighting, and medical equipment during grid outages. It can also sustain power in off-grid settings like remote homes and self-sufficient living environments without grid access.

AI-EMS for Smarter Energy Use and Lower Electricity Bills

One of the core technologies in the HiBattery 4020 Series is Hoymiles' AI Energy Management System (AI-EMS), which is built on its self-developed AI model trained with over 30 million parameters.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on fixed daily schedules, HiBattery 4020 dynamically recalculates energy strategies every three hours based on electricity prices, weather forecasts, and household consumption patterns.

Key capabilities include:

Safety and Reliability for Real-World Living

Safety is the foundation of the HiBattery 4020 Series. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery cells, the system integrates 48-layer BMS protection, intelligent cell balancing, and multiple hardware-level safeguards:

These features guarantee a real-life durability for both indoors and outdoors environments, as well as in everyday accidents.

"Home energy storage must be fundamentally safe before it can be truly accessible," noted Hoymiles CEO Dr. Yang Bo. "HiBattery is designed to provide peace of mind in every scenario—from daily use to unexpected emergencies."

The HiBattery 4020 Series will be available for purchase across Europe starting from June 2026.

Learn more at

https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-x.html https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-ac.html 

 

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