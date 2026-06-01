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IDB Invest Launches Inaugural Swiss Franc Bond, Diversifying Investor Base and Expanding Private‑Sector Financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

01 giugno 2026 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest has announced the successful issuance of its inaugural Swiss franc–denominated bond, marking a significant milestone in its funding strategy and its first entry into the Swiss capital market. The transaction raised CHF 100 million (approximately $127 million), representing an important step in diversifying the institution's investor base and strengthening its access to international capital markets.

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The 10 year bond, issued as a Blue Bond under IDB Invest's Sustainable Debt Framework, will direct proceeds toward projects that promote sustainable water management and the conservation of marine ecosystems across Latin America and the Caribbean. By aligning financial innovation with development impact, the issuance reinforces IDB Invest's commitment to mobilizing private capital to address pressing environmental and social challenges in the region.

The bond carries a coupon of 1.0575% and was priced at a spread of 28 basis points over SARON mid swaps, reflecting strong investor confidence in IDB Invest's credit quality and development mandate. BNP Paribas served as the sole lead manager, supporting the successful execution of this landmark transaction.

This issuance also represents the first Blue Bond from a supranational institution in the Swiss franc market, underscoring both the innovative nature of the transaction and the growing appetite among investors for high quality sustainable assets. The strong demand highlights the attractiveness of IDB Invest as an issuer and the increasing relevance of thematic bonds that combine financial returns with measurable environmental impact.

By entering the Swiss franc market, IDB Invest enhances its ability to optimize funding costs and broaden its investor reach while continuing to deliver financing solutions that support private sector growth in Latin America and the Caribbean. Proceeds from the bond will help expand access to sustainable infrastructure and services, particularly in areas critical to resilience and long term development, such as water and sanitation.

This milestone transaction reflects IDB Invest's ongoing efforts to innovate in capital markets and deepen its role as a catalyst for sustainable economic development in the region, leveraging global investor interest to generate tangible benefits for communities and ecosystems.

Contact:María Soledad PlanesMplanes@iadb.org 

 

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