KENDRIS Expands Services in Luxembourg

International advisory and fiduciary services firm KENDRIS is expanding its presence in Luxembourg after being granted the OEC license, enabling the firm to broaden its local service offering.

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent Swiss-based KENDRIS Group, with more than 200 professionals and offices across international financial centres, has been active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary KENDRIS Luxembourg Sàrl since 2024, providing services in its capacity as an economic adviser.

KENDRIS Luxembourg now holds the required authorisations from the Ordre des Experts-Comptables (OEC), enabling the company to offer a broader range of regulated services locally, particularly in the areas of domiciliation, accountancy and tax. This development reflects the Group's continued commitment to strengthening its capabilities in Luxembourg and supporting clients with integrated, locally rooted expertise.

At the same time, the Luxembourg team continues to grow. This development is supported in particular by the integration of an established team with extensive experience in Luxembourg companies and funds, as well as by active recruitment initiatives aimed at further expanding KENDRIS' local presence.

Murad Ikhtiar, who is supporting the development of KENDRIS Luxembourg as an Advisor: "I am very pleased to bring my experience and knowledge of the local market to this project and to support KENDRIS in further strengthening its presence in Luxembourg. The combination of our strong local expertise with KENDRIS' capabilities provides a real competitive advantage."

"The expansion of our Luxembourg platform marks an important milestone for KENDRIS and underlines our long-term commitment to serving our clients with tailored solutions," said Adrian Escher, Partner and Chairman of the KENDRIS Group. "By combining local expertise with our international network, we are well positioned to provide seamless cross-border support to high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients alike."

About KENDRIS:

KENDRIS is an international advisory and fiduciary services firm headquartered in Switzerland. The group serves private individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs, corporations, and institutional clients. Its service offering includes integrated, one-stop-shop solutions for local, national, and international requirements. In the private clients segment, KENDRIS International Ltd. provides wealthy individuals and families (including families with their own family office) with a broad range of solutions for their everyday requirements, including financial, reporting, and regulatory governance. In the corporate clients segment, KENDRIS Switzerland Ltd. delivers comprehensive services to clients across various industries – ranging from owner-managed businesses, start-ups, SME's, and group companies – in the areas of accounting, payroll, taxes, and complex bookkeeping issues. In addition, KENDRIS Switzerland also supports domestic and international private clients with Swiss structures or a focus on Swiss solutions. In the institutional clients segment, such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers, funds, and other financial intermediaries, KENDRIS Capital Limited offers extensive solutions in the field of alternative investment funds (Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Malta).KENDRIS is wholly owned by its management and employees. The group employs around 205 specialists at its headquarters in Zug, with further offices in Zurich, Aarau and Geneva, and international representation in Larnaca (Cyprus), London (UK), Luxembourg, the DIFC / Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Singapore and the USA.

Further information: www.kendris.com and www.kendriscapital.com

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