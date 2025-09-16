KEZO Advances Carbon Capture at Waste-to-Energy Plant with CATACARB® HPC Pilot

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CATACARB's Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) technology has been selected by KEZO, Zurich Oberland's waste utilization service provider, to develop in collaboration with Sulzer, global market leader in technology licensing, a pilot carbon capture unit at their waste-to-energy plant in Hinwil, Switzerland. CATACARB is licensing its proven HPC CO2 capture technology and provided the process design package—the system was designed to achieve 90% CO2 capture, with guaranteed performance through rigorous testing.

The CATACARB HPC process is well suited to challenging flue gas conditions, with operational flexibility for intermittent waste feed and variable temperatures. KEZO's pilot aims to demonstrate steady capture efficiency, simplified solvent management focused on health and safety, and reduced overall energy demand compared with amine-based alternatives.

The comprehensive operational data collected from this pilot will shape KEZO's commercial deployment while supporting their commitment to pragmatic, technology-driven decarbonization. KEZO expects the results to inform stakeholders about viable carbon capture management options for the waste-to-energy sector and to guide decision-making on next steps for wider implementation in partnership with Sulzer.

"The decision to deploy CATACARB HPC technology is another important endorsement of its suitability for demanding industrial flue gases," said Gary Buckholz, CATACARB CEO. "This project is a step in the right direction toward mitigating climate change, and we must do more. We take pride in contributing to this effort and look forward to our continued collaboration with KEZO and Sulzer."

CATACARB's technology, design, and support are applicable across many industries emitting flue gas, including power (combined heat and power, biomass, and waste-to-energy), cement, pulp and paper, gas processing, refining, and petrochemicals.

CATACARB owned and operated by Eickmeyer & Associates, Inc.

