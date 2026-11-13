KOWIN High-performance Storage Products Empowering the All-electric Society

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany, KOWIN showcased its full-spectrum storage portfolio, covering embedded storage, SSD, DRAM modules and removable storage. The company delivers high-reliability storage solutions and supports the development of an all-electric society as highlighted at the show.

Embedded Storage: KOWIN offers Small PKG. eMMC, ePOP and industrial-grade eMMC. The industrial-grade eMMC supports up to 64GB capacity to satisfy large-capacity demands of industrial systems. Applied in industrial control systems, industrial gateways, industrial HMI and industrial robots , as well as power & energy scenarios, these products feature low power consumption and long service life, supporting stable operation for controllers, gateways and human-machine interfaces.

Solid-State Drives (SSDs): KOWIN provides SATA SSDs and PCIe 3.0 / 4.0 / 5.0 SSDs with a maximum capacity of 4TB. Delivering large capacity and fast performance, these drives are applied to PC platforms such as Mini PCs, supporting fast system booting, instant data access and continuous data logging, and ensuring steady performance.

DRAM Modules: SODIMM and UDIMM modules upgrade computing capacity, accelerating data processing, logic operation and multi-task execution.

Removable Storage: Industrial-grade microSD cards support portable data logging, rapid data transfer, suitable for industrial applications.

KOWIN's industrial-focused storage products go through stringent reliability testing. Featuring excellent reliability and durability, they sustain stable performance under harsh conditions such as high temperature and humidity, protecting system stability and safeguarding critical data. KOWIN will also unveil automotive-grade storage products to empower intelligent vehicle development.

About KOWIN

KOWIN specializes in the research, design, and sales of embedded storage, memory modules, and Removable storage. The company's product portfolio spans eMMC, eMCP, ePOP, nMCP, UFS, LPDDR, DDR, SSD, DRAM modules, Memory cards, and USB flash drives. These products are widely adopted across smart terminals, smart home, smart wearables, AI devices, IoT, network communication equipment, industrial control systems, and smart learning / education, smart surveillance applications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kowin-high-performance-storage-products-empowering-the-all-electric-society-302939185.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.