LABCONNECT APPOINTS MITCHELL BLUMENFELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Blumenfeld as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 4, 2025. Mitch joins LabConnect with proven experience as Chief Financial Officer for high-growth companies in multiple industries including pharmaceutical services, wholesale pharmaceutical distribution, and diversified manufacturing and consumer products. With over three decades of leadership experience, Mitchell brings extensive expertise in corporate financial management and strategic development.

Before joining LabConnect, Mr. Blumenfeld served as Chief Financial Officer for Network Partners Group, a global life sciences and medical device consulting company providing services in quality, regulatory affairs, project management, packaging engineering, and labelling. Previously, Mitch served as Chief Financial Officer for Signant Health, a global market leader in software and services supporting clinical research and Chief Financial Officer for PCI Pharma Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization. Additional executive leadership roles include AmerisourceBergen Corporation and multiple business units within General Electric. Mr. Blumenfeld holds a Masters in Computer Science and Applications from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from Bucknell University.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mitch to LabConnect and to our leadership team," said Wes Wheeler, LabConnect Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that his leadership and expertise will play a vital role in driving profitable growth at LabConnect, achieving operational excellence across the enterprise, and advancing our capital allocation priorities."

As LabConnect's Chief Financial Officer, Mitch will lead the Company's global finance organization and will be responsible for business finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

"I am excited to join LabConnect at such a pivotal time," said Blumenfeld. "The company is redefining the global central lab services, and I look forward to helping shape that journey."

About LabConnectLabConnect is the world's most agile central laboratory solutions partner, providing technology-driven, customized, orchestrated, and scalable support services for clinical trials of all sizes and complexity. With over 20 years experience and 2,000+ clinical studies across 93 countries, LabConnect is the trusted partner for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and clinical research organizations.

With modern operations and strategic alliances with world-leading laboratories, LabConnect is uniquely positioned to provide access to the latest innovation and automation. LabConnect delivers exceptional service with a comprehensive suite of central laboratory solutions including custom lab kits, advanced sample tracking and integrated logistics, global standardized sample processing, industry-leading testing menu of 20,000+ validated assays, worldwide support for radiopharmaceuticals, and next-generation biorepository.

LabConnect scientific experts support pre-clinical and clinical studies with scientific project management, bioanalytical and biospecimen management, biomarker strategy and logistics solutions. LabConnect excels at data management, integrating complex datasets from diverse sources into a single, cohesive, submission-ready dataset.

