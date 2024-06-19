Moët & Chandon and Yannick Alléno join forces to create a unique pop-up cultivating creativity, gastronomy and savoir-fête for a summer in Paris designed by Charles de Vilmorin

PARIS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët & Chandon, along with Chef Yannick Alléno, are delighted to open the doors of an ephemeral celebration of French culture, fashion, and conviviality: Moët in Paris by Allénos. The restaurant, bar and event space in the heart of the city promises a season-long soirée brimming with refined culinary experiences staged to whimsical decor, all with a dash of iconic Parisian flair.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9275851-moet-in-paris-by-allenos/

Given the many international visitors descending on Paris during summer, Moët & Chandon offers both locals and visitors an elegant, imaginative, and joyful gathering place where celebration is always in order—whether reuniting with old acquaintances or forging new friendships.

The cuisine is orchestrated by Michelin-starred chef and long-time Moët & Chandon ambassador Yannick Alléno; long-standing Moët & Chandon Cellar Master Benoît Gouez directs the sparkling libations; and, the fantastical decor is infused with the sensibilities of fashion designer and illustrator Charles de Vilmorin. In addition to this French savoir-vivre, there is also French savoir-fête—or, rather, the art of partying well—on the menu: Champagne Happy Hour, tasting events, DJ sets, surprise celebrity appearances, and live music sessions.

"Moët in Paris by Allénos blends the grandeur of our gastronomic heritage with the vibrant spirit that defines modern Paris," explains Yannick Alléno. "It's a place where each glass of Moët & Chandon is not just a toast, but also a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the shared joy that only such timeless elegance can inspire. We're not just creating meals, we're crafting memories woven into the very heart of the city—each one as effervescent and unforgettable as this champagne.

As a creative force in French fashion, Charles de Vilmorin creates an equally unforgettable setting through a world of vibrant colors and enchanting flowers; he pays subtle tribute to nature, without which the House could not exist. Ecstatic faces emerge from graphic murals on the walls, while abstract light plays through the windows; the space is a playful and creative bubble, enveloping and uplifting visitors immediately in their enjoyment of the moment and their connection with others.

