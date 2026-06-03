NAVEE Commercial Expands Its Urban Mobility Portfolio at MME 2026

BERLIN, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE Commercial returned to Micromobility Europe 2026 with an expanded product ecosystem spanning shared mobility, delivery, energy solutions, and accessible transportation. Leading this year's showcase was the debut of the new N2 sharing e-bike and solutions designed for real-world fleet operations.

A Smarter Approach to Sharing E-Bikes

Built on a 24-inch platform, the N2 delivers a stable and comfortable ride while staying lightweight, agile, and easier to manage in daily operations.

"The future of shared mobility is about building the smartest vehicle," said Kaiyu Gu, Director of Europe Market at NAVEE Commercial. "With the N2, we focused on operators' daily realities: maintenance cycles, parking constraints, fleet efficiency, and total cost of ownership, while still keeping the ride experience intuitive and comfortable."

Designed for European cities, the N2 supports parking compliance and sustainability goals, while battery compatibility across NAVEE Commercial's ecosystem streamlines charging and maintenance. According to the company, the model can reach profitability in under 120 days.

Expanding Beyond Shared Mobility

Alongside the N2, NAVEE Commercial introduced the PB1 sharing power bank system, supporting 22.5W fast charging and flexible deployment across retail stores, cafés, shopping malls, and transport hubs, marking its entry into urban energy replenishment.

The broader lineup included the V2 Pro and V2 Lite sharing e-scooters, M2 sharing e-bike, XM1 and X1 delivery vehicles, B1 bicycle, and LM1 love mobility.

The V2 Pro offers up to 110 km range, ultra-low standby power consumption, and a modular structure that reduces maintenance and downtime, remaining a leading product in NAVEE Commercial's approach to high-frequency shared mobility.

The LM1 love mobility provides elderly and disabled users a safer, simpler, and more accessible low-speed transportation solution.

NAVEE Commercial also introduced the City King platform, an integrated platform connecting vehicles, cloud management, and operational tools to simplify fleet operations.

Looking Ahead with Operators

Over the past few years, NAVEE Commercial has strengthened partnerships with operators worldwide, continuously refining products through real-world feedback and evolving market needs, reinforcing its commitment to building smarter, more reliable mobility solutions for the industry.

"We're seeing operators look beyond individual vehicles to long-term operational sustainability," said Olivia Zhan, Global Sharing Business Leader at NAVEE Commercial. "That's why we continue to expand both our product ecosystem and operational capabilities — from shared mobility and delivery to energy solutions and fleet management."

Media Contact:Ding Juntaodingjuntao@navee.tech

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