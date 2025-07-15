NEEWER Q6 600Ws Outdoor Studio Flash Exclusive Online Launch - Limited Offer of 30% off during the 7-Day Launch Event

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEEWER, a leading name in the field of professional photography equipment, is proud to announce the launch of the Q6 600Ws Outdoor Studio Flash. Built for professional creators, the Q6 delivers powerful performance and precision lighting in a compact, portable design—perfect for both studio and on-location shoots.

The Q6 is now compatible with Godox wireless triggers, giving photographers greater flexibility and seamless integration into existing lighting systems.

Available now on NEEWER's official website, customers can enjoy a 30% discount on the Q6 during a limited-time 7-day launch event.

Key Features & Benefits:

Powerful & Portable Design The Q6 delivers 600Ws of power in a lightweight, integrated design under 3KG, with a high-capacity lithium battery for ultimate mobility and studio-quality results anywhere.

Superior Light Quality Its unique Ω-shaped flash tube ensures naturally soft, uniform light with a 180° illumination angle, protected by quartz glass for enhanced final images.

Consistent Color Accuracy Advanced color temperature constant technology maintains a stable 5600K±100K (measured ±150K in constant mode), ensuring accurate and consistent colors.

Blazing-Fast Performance Achieves rapid 0.03-1s recycle times, HSS up to 1/8000s, and flash durations as short as 1/20000s for freezing fast action shots.

Intuitive Smart Control The dedicated mobile app provides convenient remote control for precise parameter adjustments, streamlining your workflow.

Versatile Power & Modeling Features dual power (integrated battery for 400+ flashes or optional AC adapter) and a powerful 60W bi-color LED modeling lamp for precise light placement.

Broad Compatibility Built-in NEEWER 2.4G Q wireless system supports Canon E-TTL II, Nikon i-TTL, Sony TTL, and more. The Q6 is also compatible with Godox wireless triggers.

Get the NEEWER Q6 600Ws 2.4G TTL HSS Outdoor Studio Flash at a 30% discount during this limited-time online event...

Visit NEEWER.com to secure yours TODAY:

ES: https://es.neewer.com/products/neewer-q6-600ws-2-4g-ttl-hss-outdoor-studio-flash-66607179?ref=PR

FR: https://fr.neewer.com/products/neewer-q6-600ws-2-4g-ttl-hss-outdoor-studio-flash-66607179?ref=PR

DE: https://de.neewer.com/products/neewer-q6-600ws-2-4g-ttl-hss-outdoor-studio-flash-66607179?ref=PR

UK: https://uk.neewer.com/products/neewer-q6-600ws-2-4g-ttl-hss-outdoor-studio-flash-66607179?ref=PR

About NEEWER: NEEWER is a global leader in professional photography and videography equipment, committed to innovative, high-performance, and cost-effective solutions for creators worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730256/NEEWER_Q6_600Ws_Outdoor_Studio_Flash.jpg

