Nocpix MATE Debuts: 2025's Game-Changer in Thermal Imaging for Night Hunting

WETZLAR, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For hunters, one challenge has always remained the same: when visibility drops, traditional optics and cameras quickly lose reliability. Identifying wildlife, or tracking a target in distress becomes uncertain and sometimes dangerous. Addressing this long-standing gap, Nocpix today unveiled the MATE series, its next-generation line of outdoor thermal cameras engineered to transform outdoor night vision. Powered by a self-developed 1280×1024 thermal sensor, 60Hz refresh rate and typical NETD ≤15 mK, Nocpix MATE delivers high-definition thermal images, integrated 1200m eye-safe laser rangefinder and AI-driven Magic Zoom to speed target acquisition and improve situational awareness in low-light conditions. With exceptional image quality and precise rangefinding, the MATE series redefines performance expectations in the industry.

How Nocpix MATE Brings Ultra-Clear Thermal Imaging to Hunters and Outdoor Explorers Worldwide

Equipped with a self-developed detector, the Nocpix MATE boasts a market-leading resolution of up to 1280×1024, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a NETD ≤15mK, ensuring sharp, clear visuals in any lighting condition. The Magic Zoom accessory automatically adapts the UI and enhances image quality, providing an even more exceptional viewing experience.

Additionally, the MATE comes with a 1200m safety-compliant Laser Range Finder (LRF) and built-in ballistic calculation, ensuring precise measurements and eliminating the need for recalibration. Powered by a standard 18650 battery, it guarantees long-lasting operation with low replacement costs, making it a reliable companion for hunters.

Balancing cutting-edge technology with intuitive operation, the MATE is a reliable outdoor night vision tool for hunters seeking precision, performance, and reliability. The MATE series includes several models: MATE ULTRA, and MATE (H5OR, H38R). MATE ULTRA features advanced thermal imaging technology for a refined user experience.

Who is Nocpix?

Nocpix is born out of years of research, development, and experience in building thermal optics for hunters and outdoorsmen. Their manufacturing and technology development comes from the world's leading microbolometer (thermal sensor) manufacturer. This brand represents a launch of next generation thermal devices with a unified goal: provide the best thermal image quality and consistently positive user experience. With the release of the Nocpix MATE series, Nocpix offers a new and optimal choice for future night hunting and outdoor night vision, providing professional hunters and outdoor enthusiasts with more precise, efficient, and reliable tools for their hunts.

