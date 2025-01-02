Pimax launches the world's smallest full-feature 8K resolution headset: the Pimax Dream Air

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax, a manufacturer of leading VR hardware, released in an online keynote presentation the design and specs of an upcoming headset, the Pimax Dream Air. The small and light headset packs 27 million pixels, head, hand and eye-tracking, integrated spatial audio, a Display Port connection, and a self-adjusting backstrap.

The Dream Air is a PCVR headset, and borrows a lot of components from the previously announced Crystal Super, including the micro-OLED panels and pancake lenses — but packs this into a small form factor headset, to satisfy different use cases. It breaks with previous Pimax headsets, with a new design language, signalling the small form factor era for Pimax.

Key Features:

Innovating Across Use CasesPimax acknowledges the diverse needs of VR users. While the Crystal Super excels as the ultimate PCVR headset for seated simulation experiences like flight and racing, the Dream Air is tailored for active VR users. Its portability and lightweight design cater to applications such as VRChat, room-scale VR, and entertainment on the go.

Expanding VR Beyond the PCPimax is also developing Cobb, a standalone device powered by a Snapdragon XR2 chip and battery. Cobb enables the Dream Air to operate independently for streaming movies, running light applications, or gaming, offering even greater versatility.

Pricing & AvailabilityThe price of Pimax Dream Air starts from $1,895, which includes a pair of ringless controllers. A special pre-order price of $1,199 is available, with two payment options for the balance:

Shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.

