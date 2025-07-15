Pioneering the Smart Building Revolution: the 4th Midea Building Tech. TRUE Conference Charts Path Towards a Low-carbon Era

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the building industry accelerating the digital and low-carbon transformation, the 4th Midea Building Tech. TRUE Conference ("TRUE Conference"), took place from July 2 to 3 in Shanghai.

Focusing on the forefront of smart buildings and sustainable development, the TRUE Conference has attracted over 300 industry leaders and over 10,000 participants in the past three years, facilitating numerous technical collaborations in the building sector.

Themed "TRUE Evolution: Smart Building, Green Future," this year's conference convened more than 50 global industry leaders and experts to share their vision and further drive the evolution of the industry through the main forum, panel discussions, product launches and eco-exhibitions. The event attracted approximately 2,000 partners from the building sector ecosystem.

During the main forum, experts shared insights on advancing green and low-carbon development. Discussions highlighted the need to build a new architectural energy system to support high-quality energy development, alongside an innovative concept of synergistic convergence between green buildings and financial ecosystems to promote sustainable financing solutions. Practical experiences in enhancing energy efficiency and implementing urban decarbonization strategies were presented, drawing from international case studies.

In addition, Midea Building Technologies ("MBT") introduced five innovative solutions at the conference, spanning its key business areas including HVAC, smart elevators, building automation, and energy management. The Midea V9 VRF overcomes industry challenges including cooling efficiency degradation in extreme temperatures, the need for additional inverters in photovoltaic integration, and energy waste from unmonitored air conditioning usage. In the large-scale chillers sector, Midea leverages its core "MAGLEV+" technology to achieve comprehensive breakthroughs spanning from refrigeration to industrial energy supply. This drives the energy field's transition from single-equipment upgrades to system-level transformation.

Meanwhile, Kermi unveiled its intelligent residential HVAC+E Solution, creating more comfortable, intelligent, and sustainable living environments. LINVOL launched its next-generation residential elevator technology and a full-scenario solution for cargo lifts, ensuring every journey achieves better arrivals.

"MBT has established benchmark projects across smart campuses, intelligent healthcare facilities, advanced manufacturing plants, and digital rail transit systems," said Peter Guan, Vice President of Midea Group and President of Midea Building Tech. "Aiming to become our customers' Smart Building Partner, we continuously enhance capabilities in digitalization, automated controls, system design, and engineering delivery, all meeting low-carbon and intelligent requirements. "

